How can mid-career IT professionals integrate into emerging tech roles?

By Anshuman Das, CEO and Co-Founder, Careernet

The technology landscape is constantly evolving with innovations and emerging technologies. These rapid changes lead to new job requirements for IT professionals, making it crucial for tech talent to upskill and seamlessly integrate into new emerging roles. Today, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning have created a dynamic digital landscape where flexibility and continuous learning have become essential for success.

According to a McKinsey survey of over 3.5 million tech job postings, an average job posting gets less than 50% of applicants from professionals qualified with the required in-demand skills. Emerging technologies have led to a significant shift in the employment market over the past decade. Students and professionals should continuously upskill themselves because new tech careers require skills beyond college education.

Mid-career IT professionals may want to explore relevant new roles and navigate career

transition with new skills. The changing industry dynamics are challenging but professionals can use various methods to navigate career changes.

Understanding emerging tech roles

The Indian Labour market is witnessing an active demand for AI specialists, Blockchain experts and Cybersecurity professionals who can develop applications and models to serve industry demands. An Indeed survey has shown a 250% increase in AI job postings over the past two years. This data point suggests that artificial intelligence can accommodate engineers planning to pursue a career in this field.

Similarly, we have seen a growing need in recent years for blockchain professionals with the

rapid increase of KYC(Know Your Customer) applications and digital transaction facilities.

The digital world is expanding, and so are issues related to cybersecurity. By 2025, the Indian cybersecurity market is expected to grow to a value of about $13.6 billion, according to a PwC India analysis. Candidates experienced in protecting data privacy and averting security breaches will surely be in high demand.

How can mid-career professionals identify new career goals?

Mid-career professionals must understand the nitty-gritty of emerging technologies and align their career goals with the ongoing market demands. If professionals need to stay relevant in the competitive IT business, they must conduct a periodic self-evaluation to determine how to enhance their key competencies.

They can accomplish this by carrying out a skill gap study. In addition to identifying transferable abilities that can be used in upcoming tech occupations, evaluating skill gaps can assist in uncovering areas where present expertise may have become irrelevant for future work opportunities.

What are some ways in which mid-career professionals can upskill themselves?

Upskilling is quintessential to keep up with the shifting demands of the IT industry. Mid-career professionals can utilise several methods to figure out the changing industry dynamics. Mentoring can guide professionals to choose specific skills relevant to new job roles and career moves. Additionally, forging connections and networks with professionals in desired job roles builds a strong professional network, and facilitates learning opportunities and employee recommendations.

A plethora of relevant courses and industrial training programs are available on online digital learning platforms. Professionals can upskill by enrolling in pertinent new-age courses to obtain the desired knowledge and certifications. Such platforms offer flexible environments and deadlines to suit their pace of work.

Additionally, organisations are spending big on corporate training initiatives. This is primarily to upskill and retain present employees while inviting fresh talent. Professionals should modify their resumes to emphasise transferable skills and relevant work experience to meet the demands of new positions. The best way to highlight the lessons one has learned throughout their careers, even if they pertain to different industries, is through a skills-based resume.

To sum up, new roles in technology provide mid-career IT professionals with fresh career

avenues and opportunities for advancement. Continuous learning will equip IT professionals to understand new technologies, improve existing skills, and stay updated with industry trends. Hence upskilling is the key factor in staying relevant in today’s ever-changing tech landscape.