Esper and Bluebird Announce Android Partnership to Modernize Logistics & Transportation

Read Article

Esper announced a strategic alliance with Bluebird during the last week of May. The partnership will focus on accelerating innovation in India’s logistics and transportation sector. Companies connected to India’s supply chain can now quickly launch and optimize devices and apps with Bluebird and Esper’s full-lifecycle solutions for devices, OS, apps, and updates.

Esper, a Bangalore and Seattle based startup, is a leading cloud platform that automates application deployment and management for Android devices. Bluebird Inc is a well known global provider of rugged handheld mobile computers for warehouses and last mile delivery. They have a dedicated R&D center in Bangalore and some of their key target markets include Southwest Asia, Middle East and the African markets. Together, Esper and Bluebird plan to transform the supply chain with the most powerful, sophisticated IoT solutions

Commenting on the partnership, Shiv Sundar, COO of Esper, said “Customer experience and agility are the new competitive battlefield for the supply chain. Currently, the industry is facing operational challenges due to unpredictable supply, demand, and capacity. By adding our custom OS, Esper Enhanced Android, to Bluebird’s data capture devices, logistics and transport firms can connect devices, OS and apps to the cloud. It’s a powerful approach to IoT fleet management that helps customers adopt streaming analytics and process automation.”

Jang Won Lee, CEO of Bluebird, Inc, said “Our immediate vision is to help logistics and transport firms automate workflows across warehouses, fleets, and last mile deliveries. Going forward, we plan to continually innovate on new products and solutions for this sector. Mutual customers can use Esper and Bluebird to remotely deploy and manage Android IoT fleets across the supply chain, from rugged smartphones and tablets to handheld scanners and mobile point-of-sale systems.”

The future of Android IoT for India’s supply chain is streamlined and scalable with Bluebird and Esper’s solutions for devices, cloud tools, and custom OS. Esper Enhanced Android is now offered as a free feature out-of-the-box on Bluebird’s rugged devices. Access to Esper’s DevOps platform and cloud APIs is free for fleets with 100 devices or fewer.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]