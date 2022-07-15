Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  EVM becomes 2nd biggest internal SSD brand in India

EVM becomes 2nd biggest internal SSD brand in India

News
By Express Computer
0 44

Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd, the brand owners of EVM, has achieved its highest-ever market share in India in the First quarter 2022, when it was reported as 2nd most top-selling brand for the first time, by research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR).

According to CMR’s India Hard Drive Market Review for Q1 CY2022, in the overall India Consumer Internal SSD market, Crucial captured 11% market share followed by EVM with 10% and Kingston at third position with 8% share. CMR anticipates the consumer SSD market to grow >60% YoY by the end of CY2022 on the back of increased SSD awareness, affordability, and comparatively better features than the traditional HDDs.

“We are honoured and amazed by the confidence and support of our ever-growing EVM Family over the years.,” stated Mr. Vishal Hundia, CEO EVM India. ” It is a moment of pride for all Indians as it validates the growing acceptance of home-grown brands. At EVM, we aim to become a leading domestic SSD brand.”

EVM internal SSD’s comes with a unique long-term warranty with the highest being upto 5 years. To give consumers the finest in after-sales assistance. EVM also offers a pick-up and drop-off service for its after-sales service. The company has over 500 service locations around the country, and for every product sold. EVM donates INR 10 to a child cancer fund.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image