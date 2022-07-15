uKnowva Adds Over 1.5 Lakh New Users since the Pandemic as Demand for HR Technology Rises

uKnowva, a cloud-based 360-degree mobile-enabled HRMS software that helps businesses with various tasks like people management, customer servicing, invoicing and corporate collaboration, recently reported that it has added over 1.5 lakh new users during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of these users are white collared employees in the age group of 20-40 years.

Last quarter, uKnowva announced its expansion in the KSA and partnered with 1sTalent LLC to scale its presence in the MENA region. The partnership will help uKnowva with 200-300 percent growth by end of 2022.

The outbreak of the pandemic highlighted the urgent need for tech to enable readiness and resilience. The pandemic has disrupted every business function, forcing HR departments to bring in irrevocable changes in employee experience as well as leadership. For the majority of the part, the disruption and uncertainty have shifted the attention on how technology can and should be leveraged by businesses to manage remote workforces, maintain high service levels and fulfil employees’ and clients’ needs and desires.

Commenting on the increasing use of HR technology to foster collaboration and innovation, Vicky Jain, Founder and CEO of uKnowva said “The COVID-19 pandemic has radically shifted the way businesses operate and human resources is no exception. The growing disruptions have prompted companies to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge HR technology to build resilience and agility. Since the onset of the pandemic, HR technology has witnessed tremendous breakthrough innovations with the implementation of new methods, ideas and technologies to optimise employee experience and capabilities to meet organisational objectives and goals. In the previous year, over $12 billion in capital was poured into HR technology which is triple the rate of investment between 2020 and 2021. With an explosion of innovations and investments, the HR tech industry is certainly moving towards an exponential growth trajectory.”

Presently, the majority of organisations have a workforce that is dispersed across various geographies due to remote work arrangements. Thus to enable employees to carry out their tasks effectively from a remote location, HR teams are required to provide them with facilitating technologies and tools. Also simultaneously, human resource departments require the right technologies and tools to carry out their tasks remotely. Additionally, HR teams have to maintain organisational culture and enhance employee experience even when employees can no longer see other people in person. That’s where technologies like cloud computing, human resource management systems (HRMS) and unified communication tools are making a difference by helping organisations master remote work.

“We see 1 lakh interactions everyday at our social intranet which is Facebook like platform for employees. uKnowva has also grown at a rate of 200% year-on-year over the last 2 years in India, the reason being it serves as a comprehensive platform that has every vital HR tool under one umbrella. Our HRMS platform serves as a 360-degree console that contains critical features like contactless attendance, payroll automation, an employee directory and a performance management system. The system can easily integrate with existing HR systems, identify important data and customize outputs and tasks. The system also provides necessary insights into employee performances through a “happiness index” meter, sources and recruits the right talent and assists with easy management of human resource functions such as leave applications and payslips through AI-enabled chatbot functionality” Vicky added.