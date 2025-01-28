F5 launches AI assistant to empower SecOps and NetOps teams in managing hybrid environments

In today’s increasingly complex digital landscape, organisations in India and around the world are facing growing challenges in securing their networks and applications. To address these challenges, F5 has announced the launch of a new AI-powered assistant that offers unparalleled visibility and control over security for SecOps and NetOps teams.

The AI assistant, integrated within F5 Distributed Cloud Services, is designed to help teams monitor network activity, understand attack patterns, and implement recommended actions. Trained on event data from F5’s extensive global network, it simplifies the oversight and security of applications, while managing complex tasks efficiently to ensure a robust security posture.

This innovation comes at a time when Indian enterprises continue to adapt to managing apps and APIs over increasingly complex and distributed networks. According to F5’s 2024 State of Application Strategy report, 88% of organizations now employ a hybrid model, with over a third (38%) operating across six deployment models, up from a fifth in 2023.

“The AI assistant is designed to address the unique challenges faced by Indian SecOps and NetOps teams as they navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape. With the rapid adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments across India, there is an urgent need for tools that can provide comprehensive visibility and actionable insights. Our AI assistant serves as an intelligent partner, leveraging vast datasets to help teams swiftly identify threats, mitigate risks, and safeguard critical applications and APIs. By reducing response times from days to minutes, it ensures the protection of vital assets while minimizing potential damage. With AI embedded into everyday workflows, we are helping Indian organizations stay ahead of evolving threats and focus on their strategic priorities,” said Pratik Shah, Managing Director, India and SAARC at F5.

Key AI assistant features include:

Customisable queries for insightful reporting: Teams can interrogate site health and posture across multi-cloud deployment using tailored prompts.

Teams can interrogate site health and posture across multi-cloud deployment using tailored prompts. Instant summaries for threat analysis: Advanced and instant summaries of security events on demand, ranked by attack style and risk.

Advanced and instant summaries of security events on demand, ranked by attack style and risk. Accelerated response to zero-day threat: Guides users in identifying and analysing malicious traffic patterns for faster response.

Guides users in identifying and analysing malicious traffic patterns for faster response. Actionable recommendations for mitigation: Empowers users to swiftly identify threats as they emerge and implement measures like exclusion rules or blocking malicious addresses.

Empowers users to swiftly identify threats as they emerge and implement measures like exclusion rules or blocking malicious addresses. Automation for enhanced efficiency: Handles ongoing security and networking tasks to free up teams for strategic initiatives.

Powered by the F5 AI Data Fabric, the assistant is designed with a natural language interface, ensuring ease of use for security and network teams. Existing users of F5 Distributed Cloud Services can access it directly from the console.

“There have never been more apps and APIs to maintain, nor a wider surface area of deployment environments to monitor. More than ever, SecOps and NetOps teams require the right tools to ensure they are on top of threats to their network. Our AI assistant has been built around their needs,” said Pranav Dharwadkar, VP of Product Management, F5.

“The AI assistant can be where human teams cannot, it draws on insight and training data from a wide spectrum of organizations facing the same threats, and it is fully customizable, allowing engineers to draw exactly the reporting and insight they want from it, as well as prompting them with suggested actions.”

“We recognize how stretched network and security teams currently are and the AI assistant will serve as an intelligent partner for them. This can help to reduce response times from days to minutes, ensuring that critical assets are protected, and breaches are swiftly addressed,” added Dharwadkar.

As India continues to lead the way in digital transformation, F5 remains committed to empowering organizations with innovative solutions that enhance security, improve efficiency, and enable teams to stay focused on driving strategic value.