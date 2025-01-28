FrieslandCampina selects Wipro to transform their IT operations

Express Computer

News
By Express Computer
Wipro Limited announced that it has been selected by FrieslandCampina as their trusted strategic partner to deliver business outcomes aligned with FrieslandCampina’s strategic ambition.

During the five-and-a-half-year engagement, Wipro will be managing the company’s Core IT Services and will provide FrieslandCampina with support in key areas including end-to-end Service Management, Infrastructure & Cybersecurity Services as well as Enterprise Application Management Services.

This engagement will also encompass overarching digital transformation programs, HR, and employee services to ensure leading operational excellence, end-user experience, and business continuity.

Graziella Neuvéglise, Regional Head and Managing Director – Benelux, Nordics and Southern Europe, Wipro Limited, said “We are excited to work with FrieslandCampina on this comprehensive partnership. Leveraging our wide-ranging technology expertise, we will support FrieslandCampina’s strategic objectives of enhancing profitability and sustainable growth; with IT services designed to improve business outcomes and drive innovation.”

Holger Janßen, Global Director Enterprise Technology Services, FrieslandCampina said “Our strategic partnership with Wipro is a pivotal element to achieve our long-term vision. Leveraging Wipro’s extensive expertise in IT delivery and transformation will be instrumental in continuously elevating our efficiency and ability to innovate fast.”

