Acronis Data Privacy Survey reveals 64% of global consumers cite data breaches as top privacy concern

Acronis has unveiled the findings of its inaugural report, Data Privacy in 2025: A survey to explore consumer views on cyber protection. Released in alignment with Data Privacy Day on January 28, the report provides insights into global consumer attitudes and behaviours regarding cybersecurity and data protection. The report is based on a wide range of survey questions posed to consumers about their top privacy concerns, awareness of cyber risks, and the security measures used to safeguard personal data.

The findings reveal insights into the prevalence of data breaches, the adoption of security tools like two-factor authentication, and the significant gaps in practices like mobile security and regular backups. Notably, 64% of respondents identified data breaches as their top privacy concern, emphasising the urgent need to strengthen personal cyber defences.

Key findings include:

Data breach fears dominate concerns: Despite heightened awareness, 25% of respondents have experienced data theft or loss, and 12% remain unsure if they’ve been breached, exhibiting the hidden nature of many cyberattacks.

Despite heightened awareness, 25% of respondents have experienced data theft or loss, and 12% remain unsure if they've been breached, exhibiting the hidden nature of many cyberattacks.

Two-thirds (66%) back up their data regularly, while 9% don't back up their data at all. Surprisingly, 4% don't know what backup means.

While more than two-thirds (68%) use strong, unique passwords, fewer than half (46%) employ two-factor authentication (2FA), a key defence against breaches.

Although 43% of respondents report using mobile security apps, 35% are unfamiliar with these tools, even as smartphones become essential to modern digital life.

While over 60% rate data security as "very important," only 40% frequently update their passwords, and nearly 70% continue to use public Wi-Fi for sensitive activities.

Nearly 30% of respondents find security tools too complex to use, and 25% cite high costs as a barrier to adoption.

Younger consumers (under 35) report significantly more breach incidents than older demographics (55–64), potentially reflecting riskier digital habits.

“At Acronis, we’ve seen how both corporate practices and individual behaviours shape the landscape of data privacy and cyber protection,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. “We launched this survey around Data Privacy Day to better understand how home users think about data protection and the steps they are taking to safeguard their information. While many people are rightly concerned about how organisations handle their data, this survey highlights that individuals also play a crucial role in protecting themselves.”

The report serves as a global reminder of the importance of safeguarding personal information. Insights from the survey uncover how consumers perceive digital risks and unveil areas where better education or more accessible tools are needed to strengthen cybersecurity habits. In its first year, the survey uncovers a stark contrast between growing awareness of cyber threats and the lack of proactive security measures among individuals worldwide. As a call to action on Data Privacy Day, Acronis urges consumers to adopt foundational practices such as regular data backups, enabling two-factor authentication (2FA), and using mobile security apps.

“This inaugural consumer-focused survey from Acronis highlights a critical paradox in modern cybersecurity – individuals are increasingly aware of the risks, yet still many lack the tools or knowledge to protect themselves effectively,” said Gerald Beuchelt, CISO, Acronis. “Data breaches are a top concern globally so there is an urgent need for simpler, more accessible cybersecurity solutions paired with data backup, and stronger education to empower individuals to protect their digital lives. These efforts can help bridge the gap between awareness and action.”

The Acronis Data Privacy in 2025 Survey gathered responses from 2,480 general-population consumers aged 18–64 across the world.