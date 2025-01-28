Genpact launches AI gigafactory to accelerate enterprise value

Genpact (NYSE: G) unveiled the Genpact AI Gigafactory — a first-of-its-kind AI accelerator designed to help enterprises rapidly scale AI solutions from pilot to full-scale production. It addresses the growing demand for enterprise-wide AI adoption while tackling critical governance challenges in an era of agentic advancement.

“The benefits of AI are clear, but most businesses struggle with how to implement it at scale,” said Sanjeev Vohra, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Genpact. “A multi-disciplinary approach is essential to drive transformative impact—one that combines deep industry knowledge, expertise in data, technology, and processes, along with highly specialised talent.”

Despite organisations’ desire to leverage the potential of AI, Genpact’s recent research with HFS found that only 5% of enterprises have reached full AI maturity. The Genpact AI Gigafactory is helping businesses close this gap through:

Scalable AI Solutions – driving repeatability. Genpact’s proprietary Agentic Solutions provide a transformative approach to running businesses, leading to accelerated efficiencies. Its data marketplaces and engineering libraries offer thousands of pre-built AI and generative models, driving scale and speed-to-value.

– driving repeatability. Genpact’s proprietary Agentic Solutions provide a transformative approach to running businesses, leading to accelerated efficiencies. Its data marketplaces and engineering libraries offer thousands of pre-built AI and generative models, driving scale and speed-to-value. Multidisciplinary Approach –using a unique pod delivery model and leveraging cross-functional teams with deep industry, computer science, data engineering, and integration expertise to accelerate the development cycle. Powered by on-demand talent backed by tech-partner certification programs –scaling to a pool of 25,000 builders of AI.

–using a unique pod delivery model and leveraging cross-functional teams with deep industry, computer science, data engineering, and integration expertise to accelerate the development cycle. Powered by on-demand talent backed by tech-partner certification programs –scaling to a pool of 25,000 builders of AI. Responsible AI-First Approach — leveraging a robust risk framework, ethical design tools, and humans-in-the-loop, talent is equipped with tools to ensure responsible, safe and ethical use of data and AI by design.

“When it comes to AI, the question is no longer if but how to scale it effectively across an organisation,” said Vishal Gupta, Partner, Everest Group. “A key challenge in this journey is access to cross-functional, AI-ready talent. Genpact’s AI Gigafactory solution tackles this challenge by collaborating with technology partners and building a pool of highly skilled professionals through comprehensive training programs. This approach enables faster deployment of AI-ready professionals and accelerates value realisation for enterprise clients.”

Through strategic collaborations with ecosystem partners like Databricks, the data and AI company, Genpact’s AI Gigafactory is redefining how enterprises adopt and scale AI solutions with speed and efficiency.

“At Databricks, we’re committed to helping all organisations build data intelligence and maximise their data investments. We see Genpact’s AI Gigafactory as a critical solution in helping companies scale their AI projects,” said Sabina Shaikh, Vice President, Global Systems Integrators, Databricks. “By integrating the Finance Data Hub with Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, we’re enabling enterprises to revolutionise how they leverage financial data for greater agility and insight.”