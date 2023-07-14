F5 Recognized by Great Place To Work India among India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces

F5 has been recognized by Great Place To Work India and ranked 5th in the category of India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces 2023 for its excellence in employee management, ethics maintenance, fairness, and creating a thriving environment for its employees to work. Last year, the multi-cloud security company has bagged the title of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022 – Top 25, and has been maintaining momentum in getting recognized for their top-notch workplace culture.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the Top 100 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2023. Your exceptional accomplishment and dedication to fostering outstanding workplace cultures have earned you this recognition.

The assessment of the Top 100 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2023 involved a thorough evaluation process. We thoroughly examined 926 organizations and gathered insights from over 3.3 Lakh individuals through two key lenses: the Trust Index™ survey and the Culture Audit™. The Trust Index survey, which accounted for 75% of the evaluation, measured the quality of employee experience. The remaining 25% was determined by the Culture Audit, which assessed the strength of leadership, values, and programs that shape the employee journey and experiences.

At Great Place To Work India, we strongly believe that creating and sustaining a positive employee experience and embracing diversity are crucial for thriving in today’s rapidly changing and competitive environments. Your commitment to empowering individuals and cultivating a sense of belonging for all employees, regardless of their background, distinguishes you as an exemplary leader.” said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO of Great Place To Work India.

F5 values work-life balance with global initiatives such as Wellness Weekends anddedicated Learning Days, with the focus on prioritizing employees’ well-being and growth,” said Malvieka Joshi, Vice President Human Resources, F5. “We make focused efforts on mentoring employees and rewarding them in different celebration forums and will continue to follow a human-first approach.”

“We are humbled to have been once again recognized as a Great Place To Work among India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces 2023 from a globally renowned institution such as Great Place To Work,” said Rohit Arya, Vice President Engineering and India Site Head, F5. “Our BeF5 culture has helped us build an inclusive and diverse work culture where our employees feel valued and connected. This recognition is a testimony to our commitment in making a positive impact on our people, customers, and communities at large.”