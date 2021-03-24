Express Computer


Facebook announces F8 developer conference on June 2

By IANS
Facebook on Tuesday announced to organise its flagship F8 developer conference in a virtual, single-day event on June 2.

Called F8 Refresh, the virtual stage will be open to developers across the world and live streamed on Facebook for Developers page.

F8 attracted more than 5,000 people during its in-person avatar.

“F8 has always brought together an incredible community of people who are building, innovating, and looking for what’s next,” Facebook said in a statement.

“Over the last year, our community of developers enabled growth for businesses of all sizes to adapt to a changed world and accelerate their digital transformation,” it added.

The company told TechCrunch that there would be no keynote from CEO Mark Zuckerberg this year.

‘F8 Refresh’ will feature the latest product tools to help developers build across its family of apps, as well as technical deep-dive sessions, demos, and panels.

Amid the growing fear of coronavirus pandemic, Facebook last year cancelled its prestigious F8 developer conference in San Jose on May 5-6.

Nearly all flagship tech conferences were cancelled last year.

–IANS


IANS
