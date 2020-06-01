FarEye increases manpower by 12% amid lockdowns

Read Article

Logistics management start-up FarEye has said it has increased its manpower strength by over 12 per cent amid the Covid-19 restrictions. With this team expansion, FarEye’s staff strength crossed the mark of 400, the company said, adding that the recruitment is fuelled by the surge in usage of FarEye’s platform for delivering essential goods amid the lockdown.

FarEye said it increased its staff without any layoffs or deferment of job offers.

Hiring has been made across departments including technology, support, and business, it added.

“With technology changing the dynamics of logistics space, we are presently focusing on hiring niche talent to further strengthen our offerings and cater to emerging business needs,” Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-founder, FarEye, said in a statement.

“With a strengthened team, we are gearing up to meet our objective of turning any crisis into opportunity and bringing positive business outcomes for companies associated with us,” Nahata added.

The recruitment of the staff was completed through a virtual onboarding procedure, FarEye said.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]