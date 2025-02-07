Express Computer

FedEx launches nationwide cybersecurity awareness initiative to safeguard India’s digital future

In response to the surge in courier scams across India, Federal Express Corporation (“FedEx”) has collaborated with local police, Cyber Security Cells, and United Way Mumbai, to launch a nationwide Cybersecurity Awareness and Training Program.

“In 2024, India reported losses over INR 1.7 billion in cyber frauds. As cybercrime continues to escalate, raising awareness is our best defense,” said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president of Marketing, Customer Experience, and Air Network, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA), FedEx. “With this initiative, we aim to empower communities with the knowledge and tools they need to protect themselves and to foster an informed and secure digital environment throughout the nation.”

This proactive initiative aims to educate and empower over 10,000 individuals, with a focus on senior citizens, women, and adolescents, by promoting safe online practices and equipping them with the skills to recognise and prevent cyber threats such as phishing, identity theft, digital payment scams, and social media fraud. As part of this comprehensive program, specialised training will also be provided to local law enforcement personnel, enabling them to better address and combat cybercrime, ultimately contributing to a safer and more secure digital ecosystem for all.

“At United Way Mumbai, we believe that collaborative action is key to driving meaningful societal change. This partnership with FedEx, local police, Cyber Security Cells, NGOs, Colleges and communities reflects our shared commitment to equipping individuals with the tools and knowledge to navigate the digital world safely. Together, we aim to build a resilient and empowered community, fostering a safer digital ecosystem for all.” – George Aikara, CEO, United Way Mumbai.

