Figma strengthens commitment to India with local data hosting and new governance tools

Figma announced new governance features for enterprise customers and plans to offer local data hosting in India, starting next quarter. Following Figma’s official launch in India this November, it is expanding its support for many of the country’s most ambitious companies including Airtel, CARS24, Flipkart, Groww, Juspay, Myntra, Swiggy, TCS and Zomato.

“Hot on the heels of our Bengaluru office opening, we’re continuing to invest in the India market,” said Scott Pugh, Vice President of Sales and General Manager, Asia Pacific, at Figma. “India is home to our second-largest active user base globally, and we’re listening to the needs of the market. Local data storage and enhanced governance will open up Figma to even more companies in India. We’re thrilled to be serving the country’s most creative and ambitious companies.”

Figma users in India created over 35 million files in the past year. Data localisation will enable enterprise customers to store their Figma file data–including from FigJam, Make, Sites, Buzz, and Slides–within India. Customers in regulated sectors such as public services, healthcare, and finance, where additional data security requirements may apply, will benefit from greater control over where their data lives, while still enjoying the same scale and performance Figma is known for. Freecharge by Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank will be among the first to trial this initiative. Figma will begin local file hosting in India, starting in Q1 2026. This adds to Figma’s data residency options in Australia, Europe and the US.

“Figma powers the way our teams build seamless banking experiences, and its new data localisation initiative in India reinforces that partnership for the long term. By strengthening its commitment to data protection and privacy, Figma enables us to design with confidence as we build future-ready, simple, secure, and reliable ways for millions of Indians to bank every day,” said Govind Krishna, Associate Director of Design, Freecharge by Axis Bank.

Introducing governance+: More control for enterprise teams

Figma also announced Governance+ in India, to help enterprise customers manage their data and strengthen security and compliance with enhanced access controls. Governance+ provides:

Centralised control: Ensure all Figma activity by employees happens in the right instance and on the approved networks, where company policies apply. With features like IP Allowlist and Network Access Restrictions (NAR), businesses can minimise the risk of data slipping into personal or unauthorised spaces.

Account security: Protect organisation data by enforcing secure authentication requirements. With Enforced Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), Extended Idle Session Timeout, and Multiple Identify Provider (IdP) support, businesses can reduce the risk that accounts with approved access to the organisation’s content are compromised.

Data governance: Stay compliant with the company’s data standards. Governance+ provides visibility into Figma activity through tools like the Discovery Pipeline, helping businesses meet electronic communication retention policies and support legal discovery requirements.

These features build on Figma’s existing security controls including: activity logs, SSO (Single Sign On), seat assignment via Figma SCIM API, and the ability to limit external collaborators from joining the organisation.