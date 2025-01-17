Finhaat is now set to expand its financial services portfolio with the launch of Finhaat Wealth, a tech-driven wealth management platform for distributors and end users.

Building up on its learnings from the Insurance platform where, in a span of two years, Finhaat created a robust distribution network of more than 200 partner institutions, reaching over 85% of India’s pin-codes, and facilitating more than 60 Lakh policies across rural and semi-urban regions. The company is now set to change the way Wealth solutions are delivered to the aspirational, emerging India.

Finhaat Wealth aims to create a new set of micro entrepreneurs as Wealth Distributors and partner with them to offer a complete ecosystem to serve emerging investors. With seamless digital onboarding, comprehensive training, and ongoing support, these distributors can confidently cater to the financial aspirations of an emerging India that has limited access and awareness about investment solutions. The platform’s key differentiator lies in its assisted digital approach, making wealth management accessible even to first-time distributors and investors.

Finhaat offers 24/7 digital support for onboarding and servicing; comprehensive ongoing training and support with certification and most importantly, its completely digital platform (Mobile and Web) that is easy to understand, easy to use and easy to access, especially for first time distributors or investors. Anyone who has completed graduation and interested in financial markets can become a distributor with Finhaat Wealth.

With a bold vision for the future, Finhaat Wealth has set ambitious goals to revolutionize wealth management for the aspirational Indians. In its first year, the platform aims to cover 10% of the country’s pin-codes, onboard 100,000 end clients, and empower 2,000+ distributors to drive financial inclusion. By the third year, these numbers are projected to grow exponentially, with plans to reach 50% of India’s pin-codes, 2 million end clients, and 20,000+ distributors, establishing a vast network that fosters sustainable wealth creation in the India beyond the Metros rural and semi-urban areas.

Commenting on the launch, Vinod Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Finhaat, said, “With Finhaat Wealth, we are creating an assisted digital platform, that in partnership with a network of micro-entrepreneur distributors, delivers wealth management solutions that are simple, accessible, and tailored for aspirational India. We want to facilitate the journey of this target segment to access products and services that have served the test of time but yet were inaccessible to them, starting a new era of financial security and fulfilling their financial dreams.”

Finhaat Wealth’s platform is designed to address critical challenges such as financial literacy and accessibility while ensuring a smooth and efficient process for distributors. With its tech-driven and customer-centric approach, the platform is poised to redefine wealth management for the aspirational Indians, driving financial inclusion and fostering economic growth.