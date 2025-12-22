Flipkart partners with NCVET to support industry-aligned skilling in e-commerce and logistics

Flipkart has entered into an agreement with the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) to support India’s skilling ecosystem, with a focus on developing nationally recognised, industry-aligned pathways for the e-commerce and logistics workforce. According to the company, the partnership aligns with the government’s Skill India Mission and is aimed at addressing skill requirements in one of the country’s fastest-growing employment sectors.

The agreement was formalised at Kaushal Bhawan in New Delhi in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and NCVET. Senior officials, including Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, MSDE and Chairperson, NCVET, and Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, were present at the event.

NCVET, which operates under the aegis of MSDE, plays a regulatory role in India’s vocational education and training ecosystem. Its mandate includes setting nationally benchmarked standards to ensure quality, consistency and employability across skilling programmes.

According to Flipkart, the collaboration is intended to enable the company to seek recognition from NCVET as an Awarding Body (Dual) for training, assessment and certification. If achieved, this would allow Flipkart to design and deliver skilling programmes that are formally aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), with standardised benchmarks and national recognition.

Flipkart said this approach is expected to support the development of structured training and certification programmes tailored to the operational needs of the e-commerce and logistics sector. The company added that such programmes could improve employability outcomes, particularly for individuals from underserved or underrepresented backgrounds.

“At Flipkart, skilling is a core part of how we build India’s digital commerce infrastructure,” said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group. He noted that the company views its role in skilling as part of its responsibility within the broader e-commerce and logistics ecosystem. Kumar added that the partnership with NCVET is intended to integrate operational insights into formal training and certification frameworks, with the objective of creating a pool of job-ready talent aligned with industry requirements.

Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, MSDE and Chairperson, NCVET, said the partnership reflects ongoing efforts to make India’s skilling framework more industry-responsive and outcomes-driven. She added that closer alignment between training, certification and real-world operational needs can help strengthen career pathways and workforce mobility.

According to the announcement, trainees enrolled under programmes developed through this collaboration are expected to benefit from standardised training delivery and structured assessment processes. Certifications issued under NCVET-aligned frameworks can be stored on DigiLocker, with academic credits accumulated and verified through the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), supporting portability and long-term career progression.

Flipkart said the partnership also aligns with its broader focus on contributing to national skilling priorities and strengthening collaboration with government institutions. Both Flipkart and NCVET stated that the initiative is aimed at addressing skill gaps across the e-commerce supply chain, supporting workforce readiness and contributing to India’s long-term economic competitiveness.