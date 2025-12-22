Megaport acquires Extreme IX to expand network and cloud connectivity services in India

Extreme IX has announced that it has been acquired by Megaport Limited. According to the companies, the acquisition is intended to support Megaport’s expansion into India’s digital infrastructure market, while allowing Extreme IX to continue operating and growing its existing ecosystem of partners and customers across the country.

Extreme IX said it currently carries more than 4 Tbps of internet exchange traffic in India and interconnects over 400 networks across seven cities and 49 locations. Through the transaction, Megaport gains access to internet exchange infrastructure in major Indian metros including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, along with an in-country team covering operations, support, sales, finance and leadership.

According to the companies, the combination of Extreme IX’s carrier-neutral, engineering-driven platform with Megaport’s global software-defined networking (SDN) capabilities is expected to broaden connectivity options for customers. These include access to cloud connectivity, data centre interconnects and automated, scalable networking services for enterprises operating in India and across international markets.

Raunak Maheshwari, Country Head – India at Extreme IX, described the acquisition as a milestone for the company and the Indian internet ecosystem. He said that Extreme IX has built a neutral, community-driven internet exchange over the years, supported by trust from partners that route a significant share of India’s internet traffic through its platform. Maheshwari added that joining Megaport represents the next phase of this journey, with a focus on maintaining continuity for existing members while expanding service capabilities over time.

Megaport said the acquisition will allow it to integrate Extreme IX into its global platform and accelerate its entry into the Indian market. Michael Reid, Chief Executive Officer of Megaport, stated that the move combines Extreme IX’s local exchange infrastructure with Megaport’s global SDN, with the aim of offering customers seamless connectivity across India and other regions where Megaport operates.

According to Megaport, the Extreme IX network will be integrated into its global platform through a phased approach. Over the coming months, the company plans to introduce additional services such as cloud connectivity, data centre interconnects, virtual edge and compute offerings. Megaport said this integration will expand its global footprint to 27 countries and strengthen its presence across the Asia-Pacific region.

Impact on existing Extreme IX customers and partners

The companies emphasised that existing Extreme IX customers and partners will see no immediate changes to day-to-day operations. According to the announcement, all current services, ports and peering relationships will continue without interruption, and Megaport will continue operating the internet exchange while retaining the existing Extreme IX team.

Any new services, automation features or network expansions are expected to be introduced gradually, with advance communication provided to customers and partners, the companies said. Extreme IX also stated that it will continue to operate as a carrier-neutral and data centre-neutral internet exchange, with a focus on improving internet speed, reliability and affordability as India’s digital infrastructure evolves.