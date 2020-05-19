FlowForma & MicrotechDPS Support APAC Region With Process Automation Tools

Read Article

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office® 365, today announced an exciting new partnership with MicrotechDPS, to deliver the award-winning FlowForma Process Automation tool to organizations in Australia and the greater APAC region.

A Microsoft partner, MicrotechDPS provide its clients with an extensive range of IT solutions and services to assist and enhance in the day-to-day running of their business. Looking to add a process automation solution to their list of offerings, MicrotechDPS came across the FlowForma Process Automation tool, and quickly sought a demonstration to discover its capabilities.

Upon seeing the tool in action, MicrotechDPS were confident they had found the right process automation app to supply to its clients. A 3-in-1 tool combining forms, workflow and document generation that could sit on top of Office 365 was their ideal preference. FlowForma Process Automation’s no-code methodology and rapid prototyping capabilities only further rubber-stamped their decision.

Having a long history of delivering successful process automation projects, MicrotechDPS wanted to be able to combine its skills in this area by helping organizations leverage and build on top of any existing Microsoft Office 365 platform clients may have. FlowForma Process Automation was the perfect solution for them to deliver process automation to those who already have, or are considering moving to, SharePoint Online.

The new partnership emphasizes FlowForma’s commitment to empowering its global customer base, with the company excited to ramp-up operations in Australia and surrounding countries in the APAC region. From initial conversations, it became clear that both FlowForma and MicrotechDPS hold similar cultural and business values, meaning a partnership was the obvious and natural choice for both parties.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside FlowForma to provide our clients across Australia and the APAC region with a powerful process automation tool, to automate their business processes. From our initial conversations we could clearly see similarities in our customer base and the industries with which we serve, it was a unanimous decision,” said Joel Steers, General Manager, MicrotechDPS.

Olivia Bushe, CEO, FlowForma added: “It gives me great pleasure to announce MicrotechDPS as a FlowForma partner. We are truly excited of the potential opportunities this partnership can bring to construction, healthcare, finance and public organizations across the APAC region, helping them to digitize processes and prepare for a paperless and social distancing world.”

