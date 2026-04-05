From projects to platforms: How Cognizant is rewiring delivery for the AI era

There’s a quiet but decisive shift underway in the IT services industry. For years, platforms have been positioned as accelerators—useful, often powerful, but largely sitting alongside traditional project delivery. That model is starting to break down.

The trigger is familiar. AI.

As enterprises push beyond pilots into scaled adoption, the limits of project-centric execution are becoming harder to ignore. AI doesn’t behave well in fragmented environments. It demands consistency, governance, repeatability—and above all, a foundation that can support continuous change rather than one-time delivery.

That’s the backdrop against which Cognizant is rethinking how engineering work gets done.

In this conversation, Pramod Bijani, Senior Vice President – Platform Group (Engineering), Cognizant lays out why the company has moved towards a platform-first operating model. Pramod believes that platforms are no longer just about speed or efficiency. They are becoming the control layer for AI at scale—standardizing execution, embedding governance, and enabling enterprises to move from isolated wins to sustained outcomes.

Some edited excerpts:

Most IT services firms are talking about platforms, but few have fundamentally restructured delivery around them. What changed inside Cognizant that made a platform first engineering model not just possible, but necessary at this point in the company’s evolution?

AI has become central to achieving competitiveness, unlocking significant innovation potential and efficiency gains. However, realizing that value at enterprise scale requires thoughtful governance and a disciplined approach to adoption.

At enterprise scale, AI multiplies both what teams can deliver and what they need to manage. Inside Cognizant, this shift became increasingly evident as AI-driven engineering work expanded across clients and platforms. Client expectations have fundamentally changed, moving from isolated projects to rapid AI-driven innovation, continuous modernization, and tangible business outcomes, all within a heterogeneous mix of legacy and modern digital systems, security constraints, and regulatory obligations.

Meeting these demands effectively requires embedded guardrails, integrated toolchains, and repeatable patterns, rather than one-off execution. This is precisely why platforms have become a key success factor. They provide a shared foundation that drives speed while preserving security, quality, and architectural integrity, making scale and consistency achievable with confidence.

Rooted in Cognizant’s commitment to client-centricity and our position as an AI builder company, investing in platforms was a deliberate and natural evolution. Moving from a project-centric mindset to a platform-led operating model enables us, and our clients, to standardize execution across tools, guardrails, AI usage, and governance, delivering scale, consistency, and confidence in complex environments.

You describe this shift as moving from service execution to solution industrialization. What does that mean in practice for a client accustomed to traditional project-based delivery, and what kinds of benefits does it unlock?

For clients accustomed to traditional project-based delivery, the difference is tangible. Teams onboard faster, engineering quality is consistent across programs, and security and compliance are embedded from day one rather than addressed after the fact. Platforms absorb much of what typically slows delivery down, including tool fragmentation, AI governance, and environment variability, allowing teams to stay focused on business outcomes instead of underlying plumbing.

This shift is not just about delivery efficiency; it is a prerequisite for AI success. Clients that build standardized, well-governed foundations are able to move from isolated AI experiments to enterprise-wide adoption. They gain the confidence to scale what works, govern what matters, and continuously measure and improve outcomes.

Ultimately, platform-led industrialization becomes the differentiator between enterprises that chase short-term AI wins and those that build lasting competitive advantage.

The net result is greater velocity, reduced execution risk, and solutions built to scale without accumulating technical debt.

Unlike vendors who license platforms as standalone products, Cognizant embeds its IP directly into delivery. Why did you choose this model, and how does it change outcomes compared to a buy, integrate, and operate approach?

At Cognizant, our working principle is simple: client outcomes are the ultimate measure of success. That is why we embed our platform IP directly into delivery, making platforms an integral part of how work gets done and how value is created.

Engineering platforms unlock their full potential when they are purpose-fitted to the environments they operate in: a heterogeneous mix of AI, digital, cloud, legacy, and ecosystem solutions, each with its own data constraints, security policies, and operating models. Value is unlocked by how effectively a platform is applied within that context.

This is why our engineering teams configure, integrate, and operate these platforms alongside client teams from day one, aligning them with enterprise tools, workflows, and governance models. This embedded approach goes beyond a buy, integrate, operate model by keeping outcomes at the center of every delivery decision and ensuring platforms are adopted, activated, and continuously aligned to business goals.

When platforms become part of how work actually gets done, adoption accelerates, friction is reduced, and outcomes become measurable. Cognizant’s embedded model ensures our platforms drive real transformation, with our success directly tied to our clients’ success.

You have said these platforms help scale AI and modernization with significant cost efficiency. Where do those efficiencies come from, such as tools, talent leverage, automation, or architectural simplification?

The efficiencies come from an integrated, end-to-end platform approach that spans ideation, design, build, deploy, and run. Our platforms drive speed and efficiency across every Software and Agent Development Lifecycle role by eliminating tool fragmentation, manual overhead, and disconnected execution. The business benefits are clear: faster delivery, better talent utilization, lower operational costs, and greater focus on innovation and growth.

Collectively, these platforms reshape the economics of enterprise engineering by shifting effort away from running and maintaining systems toward innovating and scaling, with greater speed, quality, and confidence.

One concern enterprises often have is being locked into a specific delivery model. How does Cognizant ensure its platforms accelerate innovation without constraining architectural freedom?

Our platforms are designed to meet clients where they are, seamlessly interoperating with their existing technology estate and amplifying what they have already built. Built on open standards, every output our platforms create is fully owned by the client and left behind with them, ensuring lasting value with no proprietary dependencies.

Architectural freedom is a core design principle in how Cognizant builds and embeds its platforms. They integrate with clients’ chosen tools, frameworks, cloud platforms, and ecosystem partners, and work in alignment with each client’s broader technology strategy.

Clients retain full architectural freedom while gaining the consistency, speed, and governance that platforms provide. Shared guardrails and visibility are built into accelerate delivery, giving teams the confidence to evolve architectures, adopt emerging technologies, and pivot strategies as business needs change.

The result is a delivery model that accelerates innovation while preserving the freedom to shape it.

Looking ahead, do you see platform engineering becoming the default operating model for large IT services firms, or will it remain a differentiator for those that deeply rearchitect delivery?

Platform engineering will increasingly become a baseline expectation for large IT services firms, but there is an important distinction between adopting platforms and truly re-architecting delivery around them.

In the near term, most firms will invest in platforms as a competitive necessity. Clients are demanding faster delivery, AI adoption, and measurable outcomes, and platforms represent the most credible response. In that sense, platform engineering will become the norm.

However, the real differentiator will not be whether a firm has platforms, but how purposefully they are applied. Platforms that exist alongside delivery will deliver incremental gains.

Platforms will drive transformational value when they are embedded into how work gets done, with outcomes as the ultimate measure of success. This is what separates platform adoption from platform-led industrialization.

Achieving this requires more than technology investment. It demands a willingness to rethink how work is organized, how teams are enabled, and how value is measured. Platform engineering as a baseline is inevitable. Platform-led industrialization as a true operating model is the differentiator.