Fujifilm Inculcates Innovative Technologies To Combat COVID-19

Read Article

Fujifilm, a Japanese multinational, was launched as a photographic film manufacturer in 1934 and has a wholly-owned subsidiary in India called Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd. After a few years into the market, the company turned its focus on innovation and diversified into six major businesses in India, which are – photo imaging, image capturing, medical division, graphics arts division, industrial products, and recording media.

While all these businesses fared well, the medical division established a place of its own. More than 50% of the revenue was brought in by their medical business. Fujifilm was majorly powered by the ideology of ‘value from innovation’ which led them to develop futuristic technologies and products that would fit in with tomorrow’s businesses and lifestyle.

To understand the role of technology in their success, their medical business, and how Fujifilm is managing amidst a pandemic, Express Computer’s Radhika Udas gets into a conversation with Haruto Iwata, Managing Director at Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd.

How is Fujifilm inculcating technologies in its daily operations?

Fujifilm has been always driven by simple yet profound goals of creating meaningful advancements that create a value-added impact on its customers and communities. With the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19 and the healthcare, infrastructure is undergoing tremendous pressure. We at Fujifilm are working towards building affordable healthcare solutions that can help provide relief to the framework in the immediate future. By installing Computed Radiology, Digital Radiology systems and imagers across isolation wards at hospitals we are focusing on ensuring effective monitoring and controlling the disease outbreaks.

We are committed to support our customers by acting responsibly and offering innovative technological solutions that can help prevent the further spread of the disease.

Could you elaborate on your medical business and how is tech helping?

Fujifilm has established a rich legacy of innovation and has shaped the healthcare experience for hundreds and millions of patients around the world. Our clinically proven products and technologies are constantly evolving to help medical professionals perform more effectively and efficiently.

We see healthcare as the biggest opportunity in India and are not just selling products but solutions as well. The brand has been continuously innovating best-in-class diagnostic imaging and information systems for healthcare facilities. In fact, we have innovated a vast portfolio of products to choose from, which includes mammography machines, endoscopy systems, digital radiography systems, retrofit detectors, mobile X-ray machines, local X-ray machines, IVD and healthcare IT synapse. This also comprises of the company’s new Artificial Intelligence-powered diagnostic solution REiLI that can really help radiologists in India with their imaging workflow. Our strength lies in the fact that we have always been an imaging technology company.

How is Fujifilm coping with the pandemic situation? Are there any online initiatives?

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact around the industries and businesses. Pertaining to the situation around the globe, both public and private sectors can play an important role in keeping their workers both productive and mentally & physically healthy during the pandemic. We at Fujifilm honor our philosophy– to enhance the quality of life of people worldwide. Our top priority has always been the safety and wellbeing of our employees. We have taken several measures to ensure their safety like restricted international travel well on time, asked employees to work from home and operate virtually. At the community level, we have also introduced various online workshops to help our customers utilize their time and give our business a chance to forge an instant connection with them.

What do your immediate milestones look like?

To meet the needs of this new era, we at Fujifilm are constantly striving towards bringing a change in the lives of the people with best-in-class innovation. With our presence in each category, we aim to stand strong to our long-term commitment towards our customers and partner. This year, we will be introducing new products in our Image Capturing Business like X-Series range of mirrorless cameras and Instax range of Instant Cameras alongside our Photo Imaging Business, which includes a range of print solutions, especially for the wedding market. We will also be focusing on strengthening our Medical division with the introduction of highly advanced systems for the Healthcare Sector. The Graphic Arts division will also see new products with our Wide Format Inkjet Printers.

Our target is to achieve double-digit growth this year for which we will be focusing on ‘Aggressive and strong, top and bottom-line performance’.

Any words of motivation for budding entrepreneurs?

The nature of being an entrepreneur means that you fully embrace ambiguity and are comfortable with being challenged regularly. With the impact of the global pandemic of COVID-19, it has changed a lot in the last month and has put each one of us at a halt. It is important for all entrepreneurs and businesses to come together as a nation and one connected globe – to resolve and see ourselves through these tough times. These are unique times and each stakeholder has a role to play for the industry to keep growing.

New business models like virtual learning, meetings, telemedicine, teleradiology and telecardiology are helping stay connected with each other. With these latest modes of communication, we hope to see a shift in digital marketing and open newer job roles to younger generations across various fields. We encourage people to stay strong and hope this pandemic ends soon with the minimum possible harm to all the sectors.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]