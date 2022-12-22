Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Future of collaboration 2023 trends

Future of collaboration 2023 trends

News
By Express Computer
0 15

By Rahul Sharma, Country Manager, India, Slack

The last year has again litmus tested many aspects of workplace resilience. 2022 started with the Great Resignation, with talent continuing to vote with their feet throughout the year; then we saw the emergence of the new trend of ‘quiet quitting’; and we are now ending the year facing a high degree of global economic uncertainty.

Heading into the new year it is now more important than ever for business leaders to put their focus on creating a collaborative and engaging workplace to put them in the best possible position to be more productive and retain their talent in 2023.

According to recent Slack research, 50% of Indian knowledge workers have cited teamwork and collaboration – powered by collaborative technology – as key factors driving organisational success. Just over half saw leaders as leading by example when it comes to the adoption of collaborative technology, and – interestingly – those leaders who did embrace collaborative technology were viewed far more favourably by their employees.

As we head into 2023, productivity and talent retention must be front of mind for business leaders. Employees have made their preferences for workplace flexibility, well being and culture clear, along with the ability to collaborate effectively, freeing them up to spend time on work that matters. Organisations must respond or risk getting left behind.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image