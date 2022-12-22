Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Varanium Cloud Limited announces the launch of its proprietary designed Edge Data Centre

Varanium Cloud Limited announces the launch of its proprietary designed Edge Data Centre

News
By Express Computer
0 33

Varanium Cloud Limited, an Indian digital technology company, announces the launch of their proprietary designed Edge Data Centre in Goa at Panjim on the 27th of December, 2022. This centre will be launched under its brand Hydra. The launch aims to facilitate unswerving and proficient computing in smaller cities and dispersed locations.

This Edge Data Centre aspires to make the process of communication and data sharing between devices seamless. Its location near the requesting device minimises the time required to deliver information. The information from these systems are then consolidated in a larger data centre allowing centralized processing and an extensive resource base.

Given the immense potential of these centres, they are getting prevalent and are regarded by many as the future of computing and data sharing. Especially, with the rollout of 5G in India, Edge Computing has become the need of the hour, as it will enable  5G  to deliver on its latency and bandwidth promises. Varanium Cloud Limited, with this launch, will hop onto this bandwagon. The company plans to launch two more EDCs in Kudal and Mumbai by March 2023.

Speaking on the same, the Mr Harshawardhan Sabale, Managing Director, Varanium Cloud Limited said, “The mission of Varanium Cloud Limited is to ‘build the phy-gital ecosystem for the #nextbillion’. We aim to promote equitable development by identifying the challenges faced by non-urban communities and addressing them through digital solutions. This would bridge the glaring gaps between the urban and non-urban populations and provide the latter with opportunities to enter the mainstream. The launch of the Edge Data Centre is one such endeavour. It moves away from the centralized computing model and helps create a more sustainable and accessible ecosystem.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image