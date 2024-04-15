Galgotias University and Telecom Sector Skill Council partner to establish Telecom Centre of Excellence

Galgotias University and the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) have joined hands to establish a Centre of Excellence aimed at advancing skills in the telecom sector. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bridging the skill gap and promoting technology and industry-led skills amongst youth.

The primary objective of this partnership is to create a premier advanced skill campus in the telecom sector, leveraging the expertise of Huawei as the CSR partner. The Centre of Excellence will bring the latest telecom technology and international standard skilling programs to the Galgotias campus.

Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, expressed his views for the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to partner with TSSC to establish this Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University. This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing world-class education and preparing our students for the demands of the industry. Through this partnership, we aim to equip our students with cutting-edge skills and empower them to excel in the dynamic telecom sector.”

Praveen Sirohi, CEO (Interim) of Telecom Sector Skill Council, says “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Galgotias University as part of this CSR project with Huawei, advancing our commitment to enhancing telecom professionals’ skills nationwide. This CoE aims to provide valuable opportunities for India’s youth, equipping them with in-demand skills and fostering technical expertise to address industry skill gaps. Through this Center of Excellence, we aspire to empower India’s youth to contribute to our vision of becoming a Global Skill Hub.”

The Centre of Excellence will function as a combination of multiple modular skill labs, offering training in core telecom and allied technologies. It will introduce contemporary programs tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry with an initial focus on Fibre, the Internet of Things, Device Repair and Assembly. Functional under the Hub and Spoke model, it will facilitate skill development to a wider geography. The skill lab will adopt a modular model as well and undertake training projects for individuals, corporate clients, and other external entities.

Furthermore, It will also provide comprehensive support for the placement of trained candidates, ensuring that skilled individuals find suitable employment opportunities.

This partnership highlights the commitment of TSSC, Galgotias University, and Huawei to address the skill gap in the telecom sector and contribute to the development of a highly skilled workforce aligned with industry requirements.