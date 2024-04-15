Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Galgotias University and Telecom Sector Skill Council partner to establish Telecom Centre of Excellence

Galgotias University and Telecom Sector Skill Council partner to establish Telecom Centre of Excellence

News
By Express Computer
0 40

Galgotias University and the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) have joined hands to establish a Centre of Excellence aimed at advancing skills in the telecom sector. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bridging the skill gap and promoting technology and industry-led skills amongst youth.

The primary objective of this partnership is to create a premier advanced skill campus in the telecom sector, leveraging the expertise of Huawei as the CSR partner. The Centre of Excellence will bring the latest telecom technology and international standard skilling programs to the Galgotias campus.

Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, expressed his views for the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to partner with TSSC to establish this Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University. This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing world-class education and preparing our students for the demands of the industry. Through this partnership, we aim to equip our students with cutting-edge skills and empower them to excel in the dynamic telecom sector.”

Praveen Sirohi, CEO (Interim) of Telecom Sector Skill Council, says “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Galgotias University as part of this CSR project with Huawei, advancing our commitment to enhancing telecom professionals’ skills nationwide. This CoE aims to provide valuable opportunities for India’s youth, equipping them with in-demand skills and fostering technical expertise to address industry skill gaps. Through this Center of Excellence, we aspire to empower India’s youth to contribute to our vision of becoming a Global Skill Hub.”

The Centre of Excellence will function as a combination of multiple modular skill labs, offering training in core telecom and allied technologies. It will introduce contemporary programs tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry with an initial focus on Fibre, the Internet of Things, Device Repair and Assembly. Functional under the Hub and Spoke model, it will facilitate skill development to a wider geography. The skill lab will adopt a modular model as well and undertake training projects for individuals, corporate clients, and other external entities.

Furthermore, It will also provide comprehensive support for the placement of trained candidates, ensuring that skilled individuals find suitable employment opportunities.

This partnership highlights the commitment of TSSC, Galgotias University, and Huawei to address the skill gap in the telecom sector and contribute to the development of a highly skilled workforce aligned with industry requirements.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image