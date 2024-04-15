Incedo Co-founder & CEO Nitin Seth unveils his latest book ‘Mastering the Data Paradox’

Renowned technology entrepreneur and best-selling author Nitin Seth announced the release of his latest book, “Mastering the Data Paradox,” published by Penguin Random House India on 14th April 2024. Seth, also the Co-founder and CEO of Incedo Inc, has previously written a national bestseller titled “Winning in the Digital Age,” which bagged five best business book awards globally.

In his latest title “Mastering the Data Paradox”, Seth draws from his extensive three decades of career leading transformative initiatives in business, digital, data, and AI for global organisations. The book is a comprehensive, yet simple and actionable guide aimed at helping individuals and enterprises unlock the true potential of AI by leveraging the transformative power of data.

The book delves into the many paradoxes of data – its potential for positive impact versus its overwhelming complexity. Seth advocates that mastering the data paradox is necessary and he attempts to answer key questions such as why and how AI powered by data can create transformational value for enterprises and individuals; how individuals and enterprises can effectively deal with data paradoxes to unlock the transformational value of data and AI; and what principles we can learn from life and apply to data, and vice versa, as we navigate the new world of data-enriched lives.

The book unveiling event featured an esteemed panel of industry luminaries, including Raman Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of Quatrro BPO Solutions; CP Gurnani, Former Managing Director and CEO of Tech Mahindra; Pramath Sinha, Founder and Chairman of Harappa Education and Founder of Ashoka University; Vikash Daga, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Co.; and Muk Mehta, EVP and CIO of AssetMark.

“We are living in a transformative era where data and AI are redefining every aspect of our lives,” said Seth.

“This convergence holds immense promise, and ‘Mastering the Data Paradox’ provides a clear roadmap for individuals, enterprises, and nations to harness the power of data and AI to create a better future,” he added.

Mukesh Mehta, EVP and CIO, AssetMark said, “Mastery of data is the lifeblood of any organisation, regardless of industry vertical; and ironically, it is one of the most significant yet fundamental threats to those who do not find a structured approach to reining in its complexity. Nitin Seth’s first book, ‘Winning in the Digital Age’ is now enhanced by the context of his personal passion and practitioners’ experiences in understanding the overlap of the strategic complexity of data and the value of a sound perspective to drive success in a digital world. Sometimes, of course, timing is everything, and with the proliferation of advanced data tooling and AI-driven disruption, Mastering the Data Paradox provides a foundation for understanding the historical context of the data explosion, and how to manage what Seth refers to as the “dark side of data” to deliver true value. Effectively, this is a guidebook to navigate the truism that “Big Data is only valuable if it leads to Big Decisions”, whether to enhance your work environment; or uniquely, how data can be leveraged to advance “digital detox” to improve your personal life!”

Within a week of its release, the book has been declared a ‘national bestseller’ by both Penguin and Amazon India. It has since ranked first in Hot New Releases and achieved #1 bestseller status across 4 categories on Amazon, reflecting the overwhelming response from readers.

The book has received widespread acclaim from top industry leaders, including David Cohen, Founder and Owner of Simcah Management; Ashish Chand, President and CEO of Belden Inc; Dhrupad Trivedi, CEO of A10 Networks, Inc.; Michael J. Ragunas, Chief Technology Officer of Cetera Financial Group; Mukesh Mehta, EVP and Chief Information Officer of AssetMark; Leo Puri, Senior Financial Services Executive, Advisor, and Investor; Dinesh Khanna, Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group; Dr. Anurag Agarwal, Dean of Biosciences and Health Research at Ashoka University; Anurag Rana, Senior Technology Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence; and Som Mittal, Former President and Chairman of NASSCOM.