Generali Central Life Insurance launches ‘Digital Smart Manager’

Generali Central Life Insurance recently announced the launch of its breakthrough Digital Smart Manager (DSM), an AI-powered sales enablement platform designed to redefine how frontline teams engage with customers and deliver need-based insurance solutions. The platform marks a major milestone in Generali’s commitment to simplifying insurance and ensuring customers clearly understand product benefits through transparent, data-backed conversations.

Equipped with advanced tools such as Human Life Value, Child Education Planning, Retirement and Portfolio Analysis calculators, DSM enables sales teams to conduct holistic financial assessments and recommend solutions that genuinely align with customer life goals.

At its core, DSM brings together smart digital tools and the expertise of our sales teams to make every customer interaction more effective and meaningful. The platform provides dynamic, personalised benefit illustrations, instant product clarifications, competitor comparisons, and ready-made sales scripts making complex insurance concepts simple, visual, and engaging. The voice analytics feature (with customer consent) further enhances meeting quality by analysing conversations, capturing key details automatically, and identifying training opportunities. These capabilities significantly reduce errors, improve accuracy, and ensure every pitch remains consistent with Generali’s principle of need-based, transparent selling.

Spokesperson at Generali Central Life Insurance, said: “Digital Smart Manager marks a significant step forward in our commitment to transparency and truly need-based insurance advisory. By pairing intelligent digital capabilities with the expertise of our advisors, we are ensuring that every customer receives clear, relevant and easy-to-understand guidance. DSM elevates the quality of every interaction and empowers customers to make confident, well-informed decisions with complete trust.”

With the launch of Digital Smart Manager, Generali Central Life Insurance reinforces its commitment to building an AI-first, customer-first sales ecosystem that enhances service, improves productivity, and takes customer engagement in India’s life insurance sector to the next level.