Glance & LinkedIn power a learning revolution for 235Mn users with ‘Glance for Good’ program

Glance has partnered with LinkedIn, to revolutionise learning and career growth. As part of this, LinkedIn will offer free and curated access to select courses, reports, and video content around off-beat careers, upskilling, and soft skills directly on Glance Smart Lock Screens, reaching over 235 million Indians. This initiative, under the “Glance for Good” program, aims to empower over one million users in India by democratising access to upskilling and career resources, enhancing employment opportunities, and driving meaningful impact.

Through this partnership, Glance users will gain seamless access to select curated LinkedIn Learning course library and editorial content, categorised into three key areas: offbeat careers, which introduce lesser-known paths like showbiz, drone piloting, and influencer marketing; upskilling, offering strategies to enhance job searches and career advancement; and soft skills, focusing on essential workplace abilities such as building confidence, mastering negotiations, and navigating power dynamics. Further, through personalised course recommendations and intuitive access via Glance Smart Lock Screen, this partnership aims to empower users with the practical knowledge required to thrive in their career journeys today.

Within 45 days of its launch, LinkedIn’s content has garnered over 170 million glances on the lock screen.

Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer at Glance said, “At Glance, we are committed to bridging technology and opportunity to empower users to reach their full potential. Our partnership with LinkedIn enables us to deliver workforce-ready content directly to over 235 million users through Glance Smart Lock Screens, equipping them with essential skills to thrive in today’s competitive job market. By bridging the skills gap and making professional development more accessible, we aim to redefine career growth and contribute to shaping a generation that drives India’s economic progress.”

Nirajita Banerjee, Sr. Managing Editor, LinkedIn India News said, “At LinkedIn, we’re committed to making learning more accessible, engaging, and relevant for professionals at every stage of their careers. Our partnership with Glance Smart Lock Screen is unlocking new ways for users to seamlessly discover LinkedIn Learning courses and relevant editorial content. With over 170 million glances in just 45 days, it’s clear that the demand for upskilling—whether in soft skills, unconventional career paths, or emerging industries—is stronger than ever. This partnership brings us one step closer to democratising access to learning, ensuring every professional has the right knowledge to stay ahead in a rapidly changing world of work.”

To achieve its $5 trillion economic ambition, India must prioritise building a skilled and adaptable workforce to drive sustainable growth and reinforce its position as a global talent hub. Investing in upskilling is critical to enhancing labor market resilience, preparing youth for employment, and meeting the demands of an ever-evolving, technology-driven economy. The “Glance for Good” initiative serves as a transformative force, empowering individuals to seize these opportunities and thrive in the future workforce.

Glance is an AI-powered platform that transforms Android lock screens into a hub of engaging experiences, offering updates, sports, games, and shopping in seven Indian languages. Through partnerships with leading publishers and developers, Glance’s AI curates personalised, high-quality content based on user preferences. This innovative approach enables users to access relevant and captivating information effortlessly, eliminating the need to unlock their phones or switch between apps.