STMicroelectronics recognised as Top 100 Global innovator 2025 for the seventh time

STMicroelectronics has been named in the Top 100 Global Innovators 2025. The annual list from Clarivate, a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, identifies and ranks organisations leading the world in technology research and innovation. The Top 100 organisations prioritise innovation as a central part of their business strategy.

“We are honored to be distinguished as a Top 100 Innovator by Clarivate for 2025 for the seventh time, recognising STMicroelectronics’ unwavering commitment to consistent, high-scale innovation in products, technologies, and advanced manufacturing, and the hard work and creativity of our global teams,” Alessandro Cremonesi, Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer and General Manager, System Research and Applications. “As the pace of technological innovation continues to accelerate, our focus remains on developing disruptive semiconductor technologies that can be leveraged into competitive advantages with new products and enabling new applications opportunities for our customers in automotive, industrial, personal electronics, and communications infrastructure.”

ST significantly invests in R&D and about 20% of Company employees work on product design, development, and technology in extensive collaboration with leading research labs and corporate partners throughout around the world. The Company’s Innovation Office focuses on connecting emerging market trends with internal technology expertise to identify opportunities, stay ahead of the competition, and lead in new or existing technology domains. ST is recognised as a leading semiconductor technology innovator in several areas including smart power technologies, wide bandgap semiconductors, edge AI solutions, MEMS sensors and actuators, optical sensing, digital and mixed-signal technologies, and silicon photonics.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said, “Being recognised as a Top 100 Global Innovator is a remarkable achievement given the pace of change – since 2000, we’ve seen an 80-fold increase in the volume of inventions. Competition is more global than ever before, and developments in one region can have a significant global impact. Hyperconnectivity and technological convergence play a pivotal role in driving innovation. The Top 100 organisations target innovation at the deployment and diffusion of technology and knowledge.”

The Top 100 Global Innovators rankings are generated by the Clarivate Center for IP and Innovation Research. Their analyses are underpinned by rigorous research leveraging the proprietary Derwent Strength Index, derived from the Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) and global patent data to measure the influence of ideas, their success and rarity, and the investment in inventions.