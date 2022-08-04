Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  GlobalLogic Announces Appointment of New President and CEO

GlobalLogic Announces Appointment of New President and CEO

News
By Express Computer
Appointment
0 16

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in Digital Engineering, announced that its President and CEO Shashank Samant will be succeeded by the firm’s current Chief Operating Officer (COO) Nitesh Banga, who will become the new President and CEO effective October 1, 2022.

Nitesh is a well-rounded and seasoned executive who has successfully worked across functions from Strategy, Go-To-Market, Engineering, and Operations while also launching similar businesses in the Japanese market. Shashank will assume a new role as Chairman of the GlobalLogic Board, in addition to being the Executive Advisor to Mr. Toshiaki Tokunaga, the Head of Hitachi Digital Systems and Services (DSS) Sector. In this capacity, Shashank will continue to support the GlobalLogic business as well as advise on Hitachi Group’s broader digital business growth strategy.

For more than a decade as CEO, Shashank led GlobalLogic through strong growth phases during which he oversaw several strategic acquisitions and digital capability expansion efforts. His leadership and expertise took the company from a group of elite software engineers to a global digital engineering leader, eventually becoming a part of the Hitachi Group.

“I am proud of the industry-leading growth we achieved during my time as GlobalLogic’s CEO,” commented Shashank. “I believe that for organizations to continue to lead and succeed, their executive leadership must also evolve. Nitesh has proven throughout his career that he is a strong leader across both vision and execution. I am confident that he will set a successful course that will take GlobalLogic through its next major growth phases. I’m also very excited to continue supporting GlobalLogic in my new role as Chairman of the Board as well as to contribute to Hitachi Group’s digital business expansion and digital transformation acceleration.”

Since his arrival in 2018, Nitesh has led critical functions of GlobalLogic’s business. He contributed significantly to GlobalLogic’s noteworthy growth while also adeptly navigating the company through monumental challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Nitesh is a services industry veteran with diversified expertise ranging across Strategy, Business Development, Service Delivery, Operations, and Mergers and Acquisitions. He has adeptly run large-scale P&L organizations and has a deep understanding of Western and Eastern cultures, including Japan. Prior to joining GlobalLogic, he spent more than two decades at IT services and consulting firm Infosys.

“It’s an honor and great responsibility to lead GlobalLogic,” said Nitesh. “The passion, expertise, and deep commitment to our client’s success demonstrated by our employees has created an invigorating, creative institution. As we enter our third decade, we have a unique opportunity to accelerate enterprise digital transformation backed by Hitachi’s incredible heritage, global reach, and trusted brand.”

“Since GlobalLogic joined the Hitachi Group, Shashank has made significant contributions to the growth of its entire digital business. I look forward to his continued strength in helping the Hitachi Group grow and transform through digital technology,” said Keiji Kojima, President, and CEO of Hitachi, Ltd. “Nitesh has had an excellent track record as COO of GlobalLogic and I am confident that he will be able to maintain the high momentum of growth in the future. We are pleased to be working with a leader of his caliber to deliver new value through innovation, Green, and Digital solutions for our customers around the world.”

“With GlobalLogic becoming a part of the Hitachi Family, Hitachi’s digital capability has expanded tremendously,” said Mr. Tokunaga. “I would like to thank Shashank for his capable leadership and look forward to his contributions as Chairman of the Board. Going forward, under Nitesh’s leadership, I expect GlobalLogic to continue creating synergies with Hitachi Digital and other Hitachi Group companies, and to dramatically expand the digital business through DX support for customers.

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image