Godrej & Boyce appoints Vijay Balakrishnan as Chief Digital & Information Officer

Godrej & Boyce announced the appointment of Vijay Balakrishnan as the Chief Digital & Information Officer. Vijay brings over two decades of extensive experience in Digital Transformation within the Manufacturing sector, underscoring his dedication to maximizing technology value through responsible adoption.

In his new role, Vijay will spearhead the comprehensive digital transformation at Godrej & Boyce. His efforts will be supported by mature technology platforms designed to enhance customer experience, connect products, implement smart manufacturing, and digitize the supply chain. His strategies aim to unlock operational efficiencies across various business and corporate functions, including Commercial, R&D, Procurement, HR, and more.

Vijay emphasizes the responsible use of technology by incorporating behavioural modelling and raising overall awareness. He is committed to establishing highly reactive controls, command centre monitoring, and implementing corrective actions to ensure the integrity and efficiency of digital operations.

Before joining Godrej & Boyce, Vijay successfully led Digital Transformation initiatives for industry giants such as GE, Michelin, and UPL Ltd. He is a recognized speaker at various technology forums and is known for his work on frugal innovation projects in emerging technologies.

In addition to his professional achievements, Vijay enjoys running, reading, traveling, and playing ping-pong in his leisure time.