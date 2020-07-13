Google Backed Delivery Service Startup Dunzo Disclosed Data Breach

Read Article

Dunzo, Google-backed delivery services startup said on Saturday that it had identified a data breach that had impacted one of its customer databases. They also said that hackers had gained an unauthorised access to the database, that consisted of the phone numbers and email addresses of its users. Amid all this, the exact number of users that had been compromised by the attack wasn’t provided by Dunzo. Also, it maintained that no payment information like that of credit card numbers was being exposed due to the breach. Furthermore, Dunzo’s tech team has also rotated all its access tokens and had updated all passwords as a precaution that would be mitigating further issues.

A spokesperson from Dunzo told a national publication that their investigation so far suggests that the servers of a third party they work with was being compromised, thus leading to bypassing their security measures and also a breach of their database. They also didn’t reveal any details about the third party, whose servers might get compromised.

Just last day, CTO of Dunzo had published a post on a blogging site that mentioned about the data breach development. He further said that his tech team had taken swift action in order to patch the security loophole and that additional layers of security protocols have been added to address the issue.

Additionally, passwords have been updated, infrastructure tightened and all vulnerable ports have been closed. Apart from this, they claimed that the existing logging and tracing mechanism to monitor and receive alerts about any suspicious activity in the near future. The CTO even mentioned that while their best teams are working on resolving and strengthening their security efforts, they are also engaged with leading cybersecurity firms and experts that would strengthen their efforts.

As a startup, Dunzo has earned quite a repute for themselves in the field of online delivery of food, groceries, and medicines from nearby shops in eight Indian cities like that of Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram., Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Pune. Uber and Swiggy have emerged out as their tough competitors as both of them had launched their package delivery service in India. However, it may be concluded that the outbreak of the pandemic has helped Dunzo bring in new customers on board, as people these days are mostly staying indoors.

