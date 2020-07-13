IIT Delhi incubated startup Chakr Innovation launches Chakr DeCoV to decontaminate N95 masks

Read Article

Realizing high reliability on N95 masks by the healthcare workers to fight against the coronavirus, IAN Fund backed IIT Delhi incubated cleantech startup, Chakr Innovation has developed Chakr DeCoV- an ozone-based decontamination device to enable safe reuse of N95 masks.

Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare launched the decontamination device Chakr DeCoV on Friday.

Chakr DeCoV, has been launched at a time when the country needs it most to strengthen its fight against the pandemic as unsafe re-use of N95 masks may l put lives of the healthcare professionals at risk. Moreover, an increase in biomedical waste could cause additional infection and environmental risk. Determined to solve these problems, the IIT Delhi incubated startup Chakr Innovation, has come up with this unique, cost-effective technology that helps decontaminate N95 masks in only 90 minutes for safe reuse.

Designed in the shape of a cabinet, Chakr DeCoV is built with an innovative decontamination mechanism, which utilises the high penetrability of Ozone gas for cleaning the pores of the N95 mask, ensuring complete decontamination of its intricate layers. Ozone is a strong oxidizing agent that destroys viruses by diffusing through the protein coat, resulting in damage to the viral RNA. Proper dosage and exposure of Ozone can result in inactivation of SARS CoV-2 and a 99.9999% reduction in bacterial load, after which an N95 mask can be reused up to 10 times without any impact on the filtration efficiency (as tested by SITRA).

Some of the commonly available systems with UV light-based decontamination are insufficient due to shadow effects and limited penetration through the pores of N95 masks.

The team at Chakr Innovation, led by Mr. Tushar Batham, VP Engineering have developed this product under the close guidance of professors and researchers at IIT Delhi. The technology has been tested at IIT Delhi’s Centre for Biomedical Engineering and has undergone rigorous in-house testing for safety and reliability.

The viricidal effectiveness has also been tested by ICMR-NIV showing virus inactivation in desired material (permeable material including N95 masks). The system is designed with biosafety door and a catalytic reduction system to ensure utmost safety against any human exposure to ozone.

Chakr Innovation has been running successful pilots for this product in Pune and are now ready to scale this well-tested and reliable product.

Mr. Kushagra Srivastava, CEO, Chakr Innovation, said “Chakr DeCoV is built with an innovative ozone-based decontamination mechanism, which ensure effective decontamination with high reliability and safety, as needed in a hospital environment. We also believe that our product will help solve the rising concerns over biomedical waste, generation while treating novel coronavirus disease. We are glad to have received support from organizations such as ICICI, Coal India and Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited for our project, who have funded the development and pilot deployment.”

Speaking of the technological innovation by Chakr Innovation, Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “IIT Delhi is committed to addressing the COVID-19 problem through its technological prowess. When it comes to serving the hospitals and our medical professionals, there is a need for providing high quality PPEs and at the same time ensure their possible reuse and a safe disposal. This is essential from a biosafety point of view. It is heartening to see Chakr Innovation working in this direction and building this product to mitigate the challenges posed by this pandemic.”

Dr. Saurabh Srivastava, Padma Shri Awardee, Founder – NASSCOM, IVCA, TIE, IAN said, “IAN is focused on helping innovative ventures committed to solving challenges in the country, especially in times of crisis such as COVID-19. This unique and sustainable solution invented by Chakr Innovation is a testament to their vision of introducing cutting-edge sustainable solutions by using state-of-the-art technology.”

