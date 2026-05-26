Google Cloud partner Meesho to build a high-performance foundation for next phase of growth

Google Cloud and Meesho announced a strategic partnership to build a high-performance digital foundation designed to power Meesho’s next phase of growth. As part of this collaboration, Meesho will leverage capabilities from Google Cloud’s unified stack to enhance its data and AI-led operations. This collaboration ensures the performance and scale necessary to support Meesho’s rapidly growing ecosystem of 961,000 sellers and 264 million users nationwide.

Sanjeev Barnwal, Wholetime Director and Chief Technology Officer at Meesho, said, “At Meesho, our technology approach has always been grounded in the realities of building for Bharat at scale. Serving a highly diverse user base across languages, devices and connectivity conditions requires systems that are deeply optimised for reliability, efficiency and accessibility. AI has been central to how we solve this complexity across the platform.

Our partnership with Google Cloud allows us to further strengthen our data and infrastructure backbone, and extend these capabilities more seamlessly across critical parts of the ecosystem, including discovery, conversational interfaces and large-scale operational systems. Our focus remains on applying technology with discipline, ensuring it drives tangible improvements for our users and sellers while remaining sustainable at our scale.”

Scaling conversational commerce with Vaani, built with Gemini

A cornerstone of this technology evolution is the launch of Vaani, Meesho’s generative AI shopping assistant. Built with support from Google’s Gemini family of models, Vaani is targeted especially at users in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities who prefer voice over typing, Vaani allows shoppers to discover products, ask questions, and navigate the platform through natural conversation in both Hindi and English.

By leveraging Gemini’s multimodal capabilities, Vaani interprets voice commands and on-screen context to provide a helpful, shopkeeper-like experience. The assistant has already seen rapid adoption, with over 1.5 million users engaging with the tool in its debut month. Early data indicates that users interacting with Vaani experience a 22% higher conversion rate and are less likely to return or cancel orders, driven by a clearer understanding of the products they purchase.

Building on this initial success, Meesho and Google Cloud are now collaborating to scale Vaani’s capacity by 10x, deepening the assistant’s multilingual and multimodal capabilities to ensure this intuitive, voice-first experience reaches hundreds of millions of users across the most diverse corners of India.

Empowering small businesses and driving personalisation

The success of AI experiences like Vaani is rooted in Meesho’s ability to process vast amounts of information in real-time. By migrating its data operations to an integrated ecosystem on Google Cloud Dataproc and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Meesho has unlocked a new level of operational agility. Utilising Dataproc to accelerate data processing by up to 52% over previous configurations, Meesho can now turn information into helpful insights more quickly and cost-effectively than ever before.

For the 961,000 small business owners on the platform, this efficiency is a powerful growth engine. These faster insights allow the business to shift from a reactive to a predictive model, ensuring products are intelligently surfaced to the most relevant buyers at the right time. Meanwhile, shoppers benefit from tailored recommendations that are suited to their unique local preferences and history, effectively connecting local sellers to a national audience with greater accuracy.

To further strengthen this data-driven foundation, Meesho is also actively exploring the integration of Gemini Enterprise to scale and refine its Content Commerce ecosystem. This enables creators to receive deeper, reel-level insights on what is actually driving conversion, grounded in real transaction data rather than generic best practices.This agility extends to Meesho’s creative marketing as well; by utilising Veo 3 through Google Flow in Google Workspace, the team can rapidly produce high-quality marketing collaterals. While initially leveraged for high-velocity mega sales, Meesho is now scaling this AI-powered content creation into its daily operations. This ensures that as Meesho scales, its internal intelligence engine remains powerful, scalable, and agile enough to meet the needs of its rapidly expanding digital marketplace.

Ensuring a seamless experience for sellers and users

To make selling easier and faster for its 961,000 sellers, Meesho is leveraging Google’s generative media models and AI to streamline the cataloging process. Sellers can now list products in a fraction of the time, while AI-driven data enrichment enables key product attributes to be automatically extracted from uploaded images.

Supporting these data-heavy AI features requires a backbone capable of handling immense scale without friction. In the fast-paced world of Indian e-commerce, major sale events are the ultimate test of a platform’s reliability. By leveraging Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure, Meesho can now instantly expand its computing power to handle 3 times its normal traffic during peak surges. This ensures the platform remains steady and responsive even when millions of users are shopping simultaneously.

For the everyday shopper, this technical shift manifests as a frictionless journey. A user in a Tier-2 or Tier-3 city, shopping on a budget smartphone or a fluctuating mobile network, will find pages load quickly and checkouts are efficient. This ensures that during critical holiday sales, the experience remains consistent for every user, regardless of their location or device. In fact, Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale 2025 event saw ~2 billion visits, ~117 million browsing hours, and ~52,000 active users per minute.

Sashi Sreedharan, Managing Director, Google Cloud India said, “The shift toward agentic AI represents a fundamental evolution in retail, where the focus moves from simple transactions to proactive, intelligent assistance. By leveraging Google Cloud’s unified AI stack, Meesho is strengthening its ability to serve a massive, diverse marketplace with incredible precision. We are proud to support their efforts to bridge the digital divide, using our most advanced technology to help small businesses and shoppers connect in more meaningful, intuitive ways.”

Advancing platform governance and security standards

As Meesho scales this infrastructure to meet growing demand, maintaining rigorous standards of trust remains a top priority. By consolidating its security posture with Google Cloud’s Security Command Center (SCC), Meesho has gained centralised visibility and automated threat detection at scale.

This enterprise-grade security infrastructure allows Meesho to proactively identify and remediate potential vulnerabilities across its entire digital footprint. For the millions of sellers and users on the platform, this builds on Meesho’s strong security foundation where personal data and transaction histories are protected by multi-layered, automated defences. By prioritising platform integrity, Meesho and Google Cloud are helping more Indians participate in the digital economy with increased confidence in the safety of their online interactions.