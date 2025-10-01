Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  GoTo and Nexthink Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Enterprise IT Support and the Employee Experience

GoTo and Nexthink Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Enterprise IT Support and the Employee Experience

News
By Express Computer
Partnership
0 5

GoTo announced a strategic partnership to transform how enterprises and Global System Integrators (GSIs) manage the digital workplace. The partnership enables a new integration between LogMeIn Rescue, GoTo’s enterprise-grade remote support tool, and the Nexthink Infinity platform, delivering a seamless journey for IT teams from detection and diagnosis to insight and resolution.

Rather than relying on patched-together platforms or disruptive transitions, the integration launches Rescue’s AI-enhanced remote support sessions directly from the Nexthink platform, using data and insights to resolve issues faster, minimize downtime, and boost employee satisfaction.

“This partnership brings together the best of both worlds: Nexthink’s real-time digital experience insights and automation with Rescue’s secure, AI-powered remote support,” said Kaushik Shah, VP Technology Alliance at Nexthink. “By uniting detection, diagnosis, and resolution in one seamless journey, we’re helping IT teams and our GSI partners to resolve issues faster, prevent them proactively, and deliver the exceptional digital experiences employees expect.”

The partnership also paves the way for continued future innovation. Nexthink’s analytics and automation will enhance every Rescue support session, while insights and trends from AI-enabled support interactions will accelerate problem resolution. This will create a more intelligent and agile organization capable of continuously refining IT strategies, proactively preventing issues, and scaling knowledge across the business.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Nexthink to reshape what’s possible in IT support and the digital employee experience,” said Joseph George, General Manager of IT Solutions Group at GoTo. “The new integration between Rescue and the Nexthink Infinity platform will empower enterprises and our Global System Integrator partners with an integrated, easy-to-use solution that maximizes productivity, minimizes disruption, and transforms every support interaction into a strategic asset.”

“By uniting Nexthink’s real-time digital experience insights and automation with LogMeIn Rescue’s secure, AI-enhanced remote support, we will deliver a seamless support experience that is both immediately responsive and continuously improving,” said Nikhil Singh, Global Head of Digital Workplace Product Management and Strategy at HCLTech. “This collaboration provides a forward-looking solution that transforms support interactions into actionable insights, boosting technician efficiency and significantly enhancing the digital experience for employees.”

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image