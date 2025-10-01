GoTo and Nexthink Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Enterprise IT Support and the Employee Experience

GoTo announced a strategic partnership to transform how enterprises and Global System Integrators (GSIs) manage the digital workplace. The partnership enables a new integration between LogMeIn Rescue, GoTo’s enterprise-grade remote support tool, and the Nexthink Infinity platform, delivering a seamless journey for IT teams from detection and diagnosis to insight and resolution.

Rather than relying on patched-together platforms or disruptive transitions, the integration launches Rescue’s AI-enhanced remote support sessions directly from the Nexthink platform, using data and insights to resolve issues faster, minimize downtime, and boost employee satisfaction.

“This partnership brings together the best of both worlds: Nexthink’s real-time digital experience insights and automation with Rescue’s secure, AI-powered remote support,” said Kaushik Shah, VP Technology Alliance at Nexthink. “By uniting detection, diagnosis, and resolution in one seamless journey, we’re helping IT teams and our GSI partners to resolve issues faster, prevent them proactively, and deliver the exceptional digital experiences employees expect.”

The partnership also paves the way for continued future innovation. Nexthink’s analytics and automation will enhance every Rescue support session, while insights and trends from AI-enabled support interactions will accelerate problem resolution. This will create a more intelligent and agile organization capable of continuously refining IT strategies, proactively preventing issues, and scaling knowledge across the business.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Nexthink to reshape what’s possible in IT support and the digital employee experience,” said Joseph George, General Manager of IT Solutions Group at GoTo. “The new integration between Rescue and the Nexthink Infinity platform will empower enterprises and our Global System Integrator partners with an integrated, easy-to-use solution that maximizes productivity, minimizes disruption, and transforms every support interaction into a strategic asset.”

“By uniting Nexthink’s real-time digital experience insights and automation with LogMeIn Rescue’s secure, AI-enhanced remote support, we will deliver a seamless support experience that is both immediately responsive and continuously improving,” said Nikhil Singh, Global Head of Digital Workplace Product Management and Strategy at HCLTech. “This collaboration provides a forward-looking solution that transforms support interactions into actionable insights, boosting technician efficiency and significantly enhancing the digital experience for employees.”