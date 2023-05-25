GoTo hosts India Partner Summit 2023 to recognise channel achievements

GoTo, the company making IT management and support, and business communications easy with flagship products such as GoTo Resolve and Rescue, recently hosted its inaugural India Partner Summit to celebrate the company’s stellar channel growth in 2022. With a significant 60% growth in channel partner revenue in India, GoTo commemorated the success of its local channel ecosystem while outlining the future of its presence in the region and its growing IT management and support portfolio.

GoTo is committed to supporting and growing its partner ecosystem in India, and the summit was designed to bring together industry leaders, product experts, and partners to share insights, customer success projects, and strategies that have propelled businesses forward. The event aimed to recognise profound partner contributions through awards, panel discussions and equip the channel for the challenges of 2023. To unveil exciting initiatives that will shape the future of work, the summit featured a presentation of GoTo’s IT product roadmap and partner growth programs, demonstrating the company’s commitment to cutting-edge innovation and supporting partners every step of the way.

Yvette McEnearney, Senior Director of Channel Sales, APAC, GoTo, said “GoTo recorded 20% year-over-year customer growth in India last year. This growth simply reinforces the channel’s valuable contribution who play a key part in our success, due to the strength in delivering exceptional customer experiences using GoTo’s IT products and solutions. We will continue to invest in our partner network to empower them to build thriving revenue businesses and set them on the road to achieve more success in the coming years.”

During the panel discussion, GoTo’s partner, Rohit Hakhu, Regional Director, Sonata Software, commented “At Sonata, we believe in providing solutions that help our customers achieve their business goals effectively and efficiently. Through our deep expertise and long-standing experience in the market, Sonata is well-positioned to help customers leverage the benefits of GoTo’s flexible and easy-to-use IT management and support solutions. In the last two years, GoTo has emerged as a trusted technology partner with their flexible and easy-to-use IT management and support solutions. GoTo’s continued support enables us to meet dynamic customer requirements and deliver great value to our customer’s business. We were delighted to gain a deeper understanding of GoTo’s strategic focus for 2023 and look forward to working more closely with them in future.”

Andrew Kernebone, Director of Presales, APAC, GoTo, said, “The successful take-up rate of our IT management and support tools in India such as GoTo Resolve and Rescue has been largely due to the insight and understanding of the local landscape by our channel partners. We are proud to share that over the last year, our IT solutions portfolio in the region has garnered 60% channel revenue growth, 20% customer growth and an overall 14% growth in IT solutions revenue. Following the partner summit, we are confident that our channel focused approach will further lead GoTo to greater heights.”