Appdome launches build-to-test, automated testing option for protected Mobile Apps 

Appdome, the mobile app economy’s one and only Cyber Defense Automation platform, announced Build-to-Test which enables mobile developers to streamline the testing of cybersecurity features in mobile apps.

The new capability allows Appdome-protected mobile apps to recognize when automated mobile app testing suites are in use and securely completed without interruption by a vendor, logging all security events for the developer to track and monitor. The Build-to-Test service is part of Appdome’s Dev2Cyber initiative and will accelerate the delivery of secure mobile apps globally.

In continuous integration, continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, mobile app quality assurance is done via automated testing services so the functionality of the mobile app can be validated across hundreds of real-world mobile devices and OS versions. However, automated testing services can also leverage methods and tools that violate cybersecurity policies or that cybersecurity professionals find problematic and dangerous such as emulators, virtualization, resigning, debugging, dual spaces, Magisk and more. Once protections are added to a mobile app, security features detect these methods and tools, and the resulting cyber defense may prevent testers from using parts of these testing services.

The new Build-to-Test option on Appdome extends Appdome’s support for automated mobile app testing services and allows Appdome-protected mobile applications to recognize the testing vendor and securely complete testing runs without interruption.

“We’ve always supported automated testing,” said Chris Roeckl, Chief Product Officer at Appdome. “Build-to-Test solves one of the last operational challenges of testing mobile applications at scale and maintains end-to-end security in the mobile DevSecOps pipeline.”

Appdome-protected mobile apps have always been testable on devices made available through automated mobile application testing vendors. Advantages of the new Build-to-Test feature include: