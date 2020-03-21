Government of Goa launch the Self Assessment App for COVID19

Read Article

Goa becomes the first State in India to adopt an automated technological solution for the citizens to carry out a self-assessment test for COVID-19, besides, the App provides information on Self Quarantine, Helpline numbers to reach out to, and other such information.

The Government of Goa has partnered with Innovaccer, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, a leading healthcare technology company focused on delivering more efficient and effective healthcare through the use of pioneering analytics and transparent, clean, and accurate data.

Innovaccer will assist the citizens to conduct a self-assessment test, where the person fills a survey based on the symptoms and the solution will assist them to take the next step accordingly without having to physically visit a healthcare facility.

Pleased to launch the App in Goa, Shri Vishwajit Rane, Hon’ble Minister for Health, Government of Goa said, “The partnership with Innovaccer is one of the critical elements in our strategy to address the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of Goa and the nation. We are proud to become the first state in India to adopt technology solutions to tackle Coronavirus. I appeal to all our citizens to make use of the Application to the fullest and take necessary safety measures.”

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Bandekar, Dean of GMC said, “It is a very critical time for everyone in the nation. I offer my deepest condolences to the families which have lost loved ones to the coronavirus disease. It is crucial that we explore every possible way to prevent it from spreading more and affecting Goa. The partnership with Innovaccer will allow us to spread awareness among the citizens and help them conduct self-assessment of their health condition in an automated fashion and be one step ahead in beating the Coronavirus”.

“The application automatically sends the educational materials on prevention guidelines, steps to take in quarantine, and other relevant information from the Directorate of Health. The solution automates the identification processes by sending self-evaluation assessments as patients book appointments,” says Dr. Jose D’ Sa, Director, Directorate of Health Services, Government of Goa.

“During such a crucial period, we are holding our flag “caring as one” high and it is our honor to add value towards the work of the Government of Goa to fight this pandemic,” says Kanav Hasija, Chief Customer Success Officer at Innovaccer. “We felt the need to develop a solution that will enable patients to be one step ahead in fighting against Coronavirus. ”

“Innovaccer has been on a mission to connect healthcare and bring all of the stakeholders together to care as one. That mission holds true now more than ever,” says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. “It’s an honour to work with the government of Goa and launch India’s first automated self-evaluation assessment to tackle the COVID-19 virus. We are optimistic that this partnership will play a key role in curbing this pandemic and keeping citizens safe.”

