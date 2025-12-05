Govt of Karnataka and the Allegiance Group of Taiwan sign MoU to establish Industrial Technology Innovation Park (ITIP)

The Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Government of Karnataka, today announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Allegiance International Co. Ltd. of Taiwan to establish an Ind—Taiwan Industrial Park (ITIP) in Karnataka. The MoU was signed by Sh. Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, IAS, Director, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and Mr. Lawrence Chen, VP, Allegience Group in the august presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Sh. Siddaramaiah, Hon’ble Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Electronics, IT & Bt, Sh. Priyank Kharge and Dr. Manjula N., IAS, Secretary, Electronics, IT, Bt, Government of Karnataka.

This Project will be undertaken by The Allegiance Group with a proposed investment of around INR 1000 Crores, leading to the creation of about 800 direct jobs via the companies setting up operations in ITIP over a period of 5 years.

The ITIP will serve as a dedicated hub for Taiwanese companies in Electronics and Semiconductors, fostering advanced manufacturing, R&D, and Innovation. This collaboration aims to strengthen Karnataka’s position as India’s leading destination for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) and accelerate the growth of the semiconductor ecosystem in the state.

Key highlights of the MoU:

Establishment of a world-class Industrial Park to house Taiwanese firms in electronics and semiconductor sectors.



Development of a robust supply chain ecosystem for components, PCBs, and chip design.



Creation of high-value jobs and skill development programs in collaboration with academic institutions.



Promotion of technology transfer and global best practices to enhance India’s competitiveness in electronics manufacturing.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Chief Minister Sh. Siddaramaiah said, “This partnership marks a significant step towards realising Karnataka’s vision of becoming a global hub for electronics and semiconductor innovation. The ITIP will attract cutting-edge technology and investments, creating opportunities for our youth and strengthening India’s position in the global value chain.”

Speaking on the Occasion, Shri Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT, Bt and S&T, said, “Karnataka has led India’s technology revolution and continues to dominate in innovation, deep-tech talent, and semiconductor design. This partnership will accelerate our efforts to build a robust electronics and semiconductor ecosystem. We are committed to creating a level playing field and ensuring that Karnataka remains the preferred destination for global investors in advanced technologies.

Speaking on the Occasion Dr. Manjula N, IAS, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, said, “This MoU reflects Karnataka’s proactive approach to fostering global partnerships and building future-ready industrial clusters. By bringing Taiwanese expertise in electronics and semiconductors, we aim to strengthen our supply chain, promote technology transfer, and create high-value jobs. Our focus is on holistic development—innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth across the state.”

Lawrence Chen, VP, Allegiance Group of Taiwan said, “We are excited to collaborate with Karnataka, a state known for its technology leadership. The ITIP will be a catalyst for Taiwanese companies to expand in India and contribute to the growth of the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.”

The MoU signing underscores Karnataka’s commitment to Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the India Semiconductor Mission, paving the way for sustainable growth and global partnerships.