Guaranty Trust Bank partners with Infosys Finacle for its multi-country digital banking transformation

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, and Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), the banking subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, announced that Guaranty Trust Bank has selected the Finacle Digital Banking Suite for its multi-country digital transformation program. GTBank’s decision was driven by Finacle’s proven track record and the solution suite’s comprehensive capabilities across retail, wealth, and corporate banking.

Highlights

Leveraging Finacle’s suite of retail and corporate banking solutions, the Bank will achieve a comprehensive transformation of its business across its home operations in Nigeria as well as in 10 other markets across Africa and Europe.

Finacle’s cloud-native and open API-driven platform will help GTBank become a more agile and open financial institution, ready to integrate with its ecosystem partners and benefit from new-age digital possibilities.

Overall, the Finacle solutions suite will give GTBank a secure, resilient, composable, and scalable solution, to meet ongoing modernization and business growth demands easily, while ensuring a significantly lower total cost of operations due to bank-wide digitization and automation.

Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, said, “We are delighted to be working with Infosys Finacle to create a superior, agile, and scalable core banking system that supports our vision of delivering seamless and connected experiences across every customer touchpoint. As an organisation, we have always held that the future of banking is digital, largely driven by technology and customers’ preference for secure, convenient, and reliable channels. This is the thinking behind our innovation drive and history of firsts, offering best-in-class financial services across Africa. Infosys Finacle’s digital solutions will significantly transform our operations and facilitate our push towards more innovative, responsive banking.”

Venkatramana Gosavi, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Sales, Infosys Finacle, said, “Our collaboration with Guaranty Trust Bank is testament to our deep commitment to helping financial institutions propel and scale their digital transformation journeys and help them navigate their future with cutting-edge technology. We are confident that our advanced solution suites will enable Guaranty Trust Bank to inspire better banking experiences for millions of customers and businesses the bank supports while strengthening its position as one of the best banks in the region.”