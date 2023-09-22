Express Computer

Vivek Zakarde Joins IDBI BANK LTD as General Manager IT and Head of Analytics

By Srikanth RP
IDBI BANK has announced the appointment of Vivek Zakarde as the General Manager IT and Head of Analytics. In this pivotal role, he will serve as the Analytical Leader for the entire organization and will be an integral part of the top management team.

Expressing his gratitude, Vivek stated, “I am thankful to our MD and DMD for showing confidence in my abilities and skills.”

Vivek brings to IDBI BANK LTD a profound passion for assembling and leading high-powered teams dedicated to delivering data-driven results that enhance products, services, and business processes.

He articulated his vision for the organization, saying, “I will elevate data analytics to the core and make it an integral part of the Central Nervous System of our organization. Embracing digitization and artificial intelligence will be at the forefront of our strategic initiatives. The utilization of data will surge in the coming years, driving decision-making across various domains, adopting Artificial Intelligence, exploring the Metaverse, and engaging in other high-tech, knowledge-driven endeavors.”

Before joining IDBI BANK LTD, Vivek held the position of Senior Vice President – Analytics at IndusInd Bank. His extensive experience includes leadership roles in Data Engineering, Data Science, and Business Intelligence at prominent tech companies such as India Infoline Group, Reliance General Insurance Ltd, EXL Services, and WNS. He has a global track record, working with clients like British Gas (UK), Ford Motors (US), Suncorp Bank (Australia), and TORM Shipping (Denmark).

Vivek is a veteran in the fields of Big Data, AI, and Data Science, having not only created but also led Data Science, Data Engineering, and BI teams throughout his career. He possesses a winning formula for nurturing and building teams that add substantial value to a business. Vivek has earned a global reputation in data management, implementing robust solutions through his expertise in all facets of the data pyramid that align seamlessly with both business and organizational strategies.

Srikanth RP

Srikanth is an award winning journalist with more than 16 years of experience. In 2010 and 2013, Srikanth received the Polestar award for Excellence in IT Journalism, from the PoleStar Foundation, an independent trust established in 1998 to recognize Excellence in Business and IT Journalism.

In the past, Srikanth has led the editorial operations for InformationWeek (UBM) and Dataquest (CyberMedia). Srikanth has also been associated with Patni Computer Systems and Capgemini India, in marketing and communications roles. He can be reached at [email protected]

