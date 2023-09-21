Express Computer

Over 102.8 Million Cyber Threats Targeted Users Across the Country in Q2 2023, reports Quick Heal

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, a global cybersecurity solutions provider catering to consumers, businesses and government organizations, released its comprehensive report on the cyberthreat landscape in India for the second quarter of 2023 from April to June. The report highlights a staggering 102.8 million cyberattacks detected by Quick Heal Security Labs experts across the country. This significant increase in cyber threats underscores the pressing need for heightened cybersecurity awareness and proactive measures to protect digital assets.

The statistics provided in the report reveal that laptops and PCs are at high risk, with over 1 million cyberthreats being detected daily. The threat breakdown includes Worms at 9.80%, Potentially Unwanted Applications at 7.03%, Exploits at 6.90%, Cryptojacking at 2.12%, Ransomware at 0.32%, Adware at 0.84%, Infector at 35.15%, and Trojans at 37.8%.

The report includes valuable cybersecurity tips from Quick Heal experts, such as being vigilant regarding suspicious emails and apps disguising cyber threats, regularly updating software to enhance defenses against evolving threats, using strong and unique passwords to protect digital assets, and implementing Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for an additional layer of security to safeguard sensitive online information.

“As we witness an alarming surge of over 102.8 million cyber threats in India during the second quarter of 2023, Quick Heal remains committed to fortifying the digital defenses of individuals, businesses, and government organizations. These staggering numbers underscore the urgency of proactive cybersecurity measures”, said Dr. Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director, Quick Heal Technologies Limited.

“At Quick Heal, we don’t just provide security solutions; we educate and empower our users to stay one step ahead of cyber threats to protect their digital assets. Through extensive R&D, experts at Quick Heal Security Labs are constantly coming up with solutions to enable a cyber safe environment for individuals and businesses alike,” he further added.

As the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, Quick Heal remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding digital ecosystems. While the experts at Quick Heal Security Labs continue to tackle cyber threats head-on, users are urged to remain vigilant and take an active role in safeguarding their digital presence.

