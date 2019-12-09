Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority partners with Cisco to make Gurugram a Safer and Smarter City

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), today inaugurated an Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) in Gurugram that leverages digital technologies to enhance citizen safety, optimize public infrastructure and better manage traffic. The ICCC is part of a series of digital initiatives implemented by the Haryana Government to transform the state into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

Housed at the IRCTC Building, Sector 44, Gurugram, ICCC was inaugurated by Honorable M L Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana, in the presence of CEO, GMDA; government dignitaries and Sameer Garde, President, Cisco India, and SAARC, along with other members of the implementation team.

The state of the art command center will be a nodal point for traffic management and city surveillance, and soon bring in other utilities such as waste management, water, lighting, parking, urban mobility, and power distribution. Powered by Cisco’s Smart City digital solutions, the ICCC will offer a unified management experience for city infrastructure, simplifying control room operation and system integration, while increasing operational efficiency and lowering operating costs. The platform will also allow city administrators to collect and integrate data from multiple sensors and sources, enabling them to use data analytics to optimize city operations, improve governance, and accelerate decision making.

With a clear goal to enhance the quality of life of its citizens, as well as improve investment opportunities for the city, the GMDA sought out a plug and play platform that could centralize the various aspects of city management, while also providing an emergency and disaster management platform. Cisco has prior experience with smart cities, offering a suite of services and solutions that align with the Smart City requirements, and its platform shall help Gurugram emerg as a smart, citizen-centric city through the ICCC.

The solution shall also lay the foundation for an integrated video surveillance system that will be deployed across all 115 sectors of Gurugram and Manesar, falling under the GMDA. As part of the ICCC platform, Cisco’s analytics engine will enable safe data exchange across community infrastructures. Cisco’s Next-Generation Firewall and Stealthwatch will deliver advanced threat detection and more in-depth forensics. This range of solutions is integrated with a layer of artificial intelligence, which will allow the city’s law enforcement to monitor and detect criminal activity and create tamper-proof records for post-event analysis.

CEO, GDMA, said, “From the early 1980s, Gurugram has been a model city in India. Since then, thousands have migrated here to capitalize on the employment opportunities, and high standards of life it has to offer. The ICCC is a significant milestone in our journey which will offer efficient public services to our citizens and create economic prosperity. The digitization of services and the intelligence shall place Gurugram at par with global standards.

Ashish Wattal, Director, Cisco India, and SAARC, “60% of India’s population is expected to live in our cities by 2050, a significant statistic for a country of 1.3 billion people. The only way to achieve sustainable growth at scale is through digitization, and Gurugram’s ICCC is a leap in the right direction. The integration of public services digitally creates a massive opportunity waiting to be tapped since the data it provides can be leveraged to solve complex urban challenges. We are proud to provide the latest state-of-the-art equipment and technology to GMDA to realize its Digital Gurugram vision and achieve its objective of a safe and secure smart city.”

