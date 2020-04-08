Hack the Crisis – India selects top 10 innovative ideas to beat spread of Covid 19

Read Article

It was one of its kind Hack the Crisis India online hackathon to discover non-medical solutions to stop the spread of Covid 19. It saw huge participation with over 2,300 registrations and close to 15,000 participants from across India and those living overseas. Over 300 top teams presented their innovative ideas with a pre-recorded video pitch via webinar. Out of the 300 submissions, 30 of them topped the Mentor Board and the Top 10 Leader Jury Board.

Some of the top winning ideas were:

Big bang boomsolutions Ventilator – Completely modular & remotely operational. Autonomous UV disinfectant robot UV Robot for disinfection of quarantined spaces used by corona patients Humans AI Labelling data to provide a means of income to who need it most Falcon Virus Tracking Risk contact determined with alert to healthcare systems Surveillance and Developer eyes Digital Hospital & Laboratory.

Ritu Prakash Chhabria, Chairperson, FLO Pune Chapter and the brain behind this ground-breaking competition said, “We are overwhelmed to see people taking so much efforts to support the community as it is the need of the hour. This initiative has driven all the bright minds to come together and find solutions to combat the challenges caused by COVID-19 crisis. I am thankful to all the ministries and institutions that supported us. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Payal Rajpal, South Asia head Robotex, Pune FLO member for leading this initiative We feel humbled by the commitment and passion that people put into the making this online Hackathon a successful initiative.”

In addition, the top finalist’s teams will get an opportunity to represent India at global hack ‘Hack the Crisis – World’ through World Online Hackathon championship taking place on 9th to 12th April 2020.

Gayatri Chhabria & Ms. Payal Rajpal South Asia head Robotex, Pune FLO member added, “We aim to strengthen and bolster fight against COVID19 for India. We are determined to contribute winning ideas from top teams the excellent prototype-able products to mobilize as solutions for the Government of India, additional mentoring by global experts and the implementation of top solutions shall be accelerated to help India and global citizens”

The entire objective of the hackathon was to be a path breaker and encourage individuals to share their knowledge for bringing doable non-medical solutions to the forefront .The successful conclusion to our online hackathon is dedicated to all the individuals who stood by the nation and contributed through providing excellent solutions to cater to this ongoing crisis.

The event was launched on March 22nd and concluded on April 5th 2020.

Ritu Chhabria Chapter Chair FICCI FLO Pune, Gayatri Chhabria and Payal Rajpal heading Hack the Crisis India initiatve in association and with support of Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY), Make in India, MyGov India, MEITY Startup Hub (MSH) (Govt of India), Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSIS) & Ministry of Skill and Entrepreneurship, Science and Technology Park, India (Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India initiative), APJ Abdul Kalam Centre, Robotex International (India Initiative) Accelerate Estonia, hosted by Hack a Cause and co-hosted by Garage48,conducted the online Hackathon with a common goal – help the country to strengthen fight against COVID19.

