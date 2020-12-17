HackerEarth releases ‘The State of Developer Recruitment 2020’ survey

Read Article

HackerEarth, a leading solutions provider for remote developer assessments, interviews, and upskilling, today released its first-ever developer recruiter survey report titled “The State of Developer Recruitment 2020.” The report spotlights how conversations around attracting and hiring developer talent have transformed throughout this tumultuous year, and what lies ahead for the industry.

The survey results include responses from 2,500 recruiters and hiring managers globally spanning various industries such as Technology, Pharmaceutical, Retail, Automobile, Construction, Banking, Media, Finance & Insurance. The report distills these survey results and is designed to provide recruiters and hiring managers with crucial actionable insights from their peers, as well as a solid strategic overview of the swiftly changing field of developer recruiting.

“To say the entire field of human resources and hiring was turned upside down in 2020 due to the pandemic and issues around racial equality is an understatement,” said Sachin Gupta, CEO of HackerEarth. “In developer recruitment and hiring, we’ve seen a massive abandonment of outdated practices, the elimination of geographic boundaries when sourcing talent, and the acceleration of an ethos that prioritizes developer skills, as well as the adoption of technology that enables the most positive experience and outcomes for both hiring managers and candidates.”

India’s IT sector saw massive layoffs in the second quarter of 2020. Most companies wanted to downsize the workforce, given the uncertain business environment the pandemic ushered in. With mass layoffs, one would expect the talent pool to increase significantly. A vast number of respondents said they were not hiring. For developer recruiters, LinkedIn and internal referrals were the preferred talent sourcing channels. For most recruiters, regardless of company size, hackathons were a popular way to engage with developers. Interestingly, according to the survey, Diversity & Inclusion hiring was also important for most recruiters.

