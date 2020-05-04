Hackers put more than half a million Zoom login details on dark web

Read Article

Hackers put more than half a million login details for the teleconferencing app Zoom on the dark web, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The logins were put up for sale at 1 pence (1.25 cents) each and were discovered and bought by cybersecurity intelligence company Cyble, the paper said. Cyble bought the logins from a Russian-speaking person on the Telegram messaging service, which allows anonymous messaging.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. has seen global usage of its service surge during coronavirus shutdowns, but has come under increasing pressure over vulnerabilities in the app’s software encryption. The company has been sued amid accusations it hid flaws in its app and has seen cases of online trolls sneak in and disrupt web meetings with profanity and pornography.

Zoom Goes From Conferencing App to the Pandemic’s Social Network

Zoom’s shares have more than doubled this year alongside its meteoric rise in popularity, but privacy and cybersecurity experts have expressed skepticism. From Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla Inc. to New York City’s Department of Education, agencies around the world have begun to ban usage of the app amid security concerns.

