HCL Technologies launches a new version of its digital workplace solution, AEX

By Express Computer
HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, has launched an updated version of HCL AEX™, an end-to-end digital workplace solution to manage growing IT complexity, transform employee experience, and foster productivity.

AEX enhances user productivity by pre-emptively resolving system and application issues through unassisted automation and self-heal mechanism. It elevates employee experience by fulfilling everyday IT and business service requests through a unified enterprise digital marketplace and an artificial intelligence-driven cognitive virtual assistant. Business stakeholders can derive valuable and actionable insights with user experience monitoring and reporting.

With new features such as automated software installation on end-user devices, advanced reporting capabilities, upgraded user interface, unified administration portal for backend configuration, file attachment capability, enhanced queue management, and additional out-of-box automation scripts, AEX 1.2 aims to fortify the hybrid work environment further. AEX 1.2 enables enterprises to be digitally resilient, engaging, and ultimately more productive.

Commenting on the launch, Amy Loomis, Research Director, Future of Work at IDC, said, “With AEX 1.2, HCL Technologies aims to create an employee-first digital workspace that simplifies user operations and improves employee productivity while reducing cost. At a time when employee productivity and IT support are top challenges for hybrid work, AEX helps clients achieve business outcomes and deliver a positive employee experience.”

