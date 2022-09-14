Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Flytxt CLTV AI for CX Now Available on SAP® Store 

Flytxt CLTV AI for CX Now Available on SAP® Store 

News
By Express Computer
0 23

Flytxt B.V. announced that its Flytxt CLTV AI for CX solution is now available on SAP® Store and is part of SAP’s industry cloud portfolio for the telecommunication industry.

Flytxt CLTV AI leverages the integration capabilities of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and integrates with SAP Customer Data Platform to deliver actionable customer and product intelligence to improve customer experience workflows and decisions, resulting in better business outcomes.

“Capitalizing on customer lifetime value (CLTV) is rapidly becoming a key factor for subscription business success; however, maximizing CLTV has been difficult despite having access to vast amounts of customer data and computing resources,” said Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO of Flytxt. “Simultaneously, subscription businesses are increasingly turning toward outcome-based business models to secure recurring revenue streams. The Flytxt solution helps businesses in the SAP ecosystem maximize CLTV through our well-trained and market-proven AI.”

Subscription businesses using SAP Customer Data Platform can make use of this add-on solution from Flytxt to have additional customer intelligence in the form of predictive insights, recommendations, and next best actions.

“The Flytxt CLTV AI for CX solution complements our portfolio and enables actionable customer and product intelligence for our customers,” said Carl Kehres, head of Telecommunication Industry Business Unit at SAP. “We look forward to collaborating with Flytxt to bring the value of our partnership to customers who want to drive cost-effective and sustainable growth in their industry.”

The Flytxt CLTV AI for CX solution:

  • Leverages Flytxt’s AI/ML models trained with trillions of curated data points to derive accurate and deeper insights on historical and predicted usage behavior of customers

  • Prescribes recommendations and next best actions at scale for users of SAP Customer Data Platform to help optimize the value of every customer interaction across touchpoints and journeys

  • Performs no-code analytics; saves time in performing manual analysis and custom AI/ML model development and training

  • Supports APIs that can access customer, product, and campaign data from SAP Customer Data Platform and other CX applications and then feeds actionable intelligence back into these systems

To help enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. The solutions leverage SAP BTP, with advanced technologies, and are interoperable with SAP’s intelligent suite. Flytxt is working with SAP to create offerings that meet specific telecommunications industry requirements to provide customers with tools to help achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more at SAP Store.

Businesses that use SAP technologies in telecommunication, media, financial services, utilities, and travel sectors can subscribe to Flytxt’s CLTV AI to gain additional intelligence for maximizing customer and product lifetime value.

Flytxt is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image