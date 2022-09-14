Schneider Electric launches EcoStruxure Service Plans in India

Schneider Electric announced the launch of a new service offer, EcoStruxure Service Plans in India. Through this launch, the company aims to provide enriched packages combined with powerful digital services that are tailored to pinpoint and address specific customer needs. This new service offering will enable Schneider Electric to optimize the maintenance budgets of its customers by up to 40%, and mitigate electrical failure risk by up to 75% on the connected equipment.

Today, 60% of organizations are preparing for the future by beginning their digital transformations, part of which means digitizing electrical infrastructure. The goal of this digitization is to strengthen everyday uptime and minimize risk. For example, 56% of electrical fires are due to a lack of maintenance. Workforce challenges are also frequently encountered, especially with respect to remote expertise, skills gaps, and aging workforces. The new EcoStruxure Service Plans by Schneider Electric aims to alleviate these challenges by providing, in a single contract, a tailored mix of on-site services, digital services, and consulting.

Speaking at the launch, Abid Makani, Vice President – Field Services, Schneider Electric said, “At Schneider Electric, we believe in forming strong partnerships with our customers through services that deliver operational resilience. We believe that it is our endeavor to develop and innovate services that empower our partners to lay the foundation for future-ready businesses. Aligned with this approach, we launched EcoStruxure Service Plans to provide tailored connected services designed to take care of the power management and power distribution systems of our customers, thereby enabling them to achieve optimum business continuity. Our service advisors are available 24X7 around the globe to deliver energy management and automation services, on the ground or in the cloud.”

EcoStruxure Service Plans reflect Schneider Electric’s ongoing commitment to building future-proof business resilience for its customers. Beyond traditional field services, it is an IoT-enabled bundle of expert support where data, analytics, software, and domain expertise drive substantial improvements in asset management, asset safety, resilience, operational efficiency, and sustainability. On the ground or in the cloud, the new EcoStruxure Service Plans help improve business continuity and energy management for customers by leveraging Schneider Electric’s tremendous in-house knowledge, local expertise, and its extensive partner network. The company continues to bring its digital philosophy to life by equipping its equipment and retrofitting brownfield equipment with the latest sensing technologies. These provide the foundation for condition-based maintenance through analytics such as those offered by Schneider Electric’s robust EcoStruxure architecture and platform. Innovations like EcoStruxure™ Service Plans highlight Schneider Electric’s commitment to Service Partnership. It delivers future-proof and resilient business operations to its customers.