HCLTech and Cisco deepen partnership with AI-driven upgrade to Fluid Contact Center

HCLTech has rolled out an enhanced version of its Fluid Contact Center solution, expanding its long-standing collaboration with Cisco to help enterprises modernise customer engagement using AI- and cloud-native technologies.

The updated offering brings together Cisco’s AI-powered, cloud-based Webex Contact Center platform with HCLTech’s experience in Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) transformation. The aim is to help organisations move towards AI- and generative AI-driven customer interactions that improve responsiveness, operational efficiency and overall service quality.

The enhanced Fluid Contact Center includes multilingual virtual agents, conversational IVR, agent-assist capabilities, analytics, proactive monitoring and industry-specific use cases. Designed for flexibility, the platform supports guided migration to CCaaS environments, simplifies technology adoption and provides end-to-end experience assurance to improve service delivery and customer satisfaction.

HCLTech said the upgrade reflects how contact centres are evolving from reactive support functions to proactive and predictive engagement hubs. Gurpreet Singh Kohli, Executive Vice President and Head of the Networks and Contact Center Business Unit at HCLTech, said generative AI and cloud-native architectures are redefining customer experience. He added that the collaboration with Cisco, built over more than three decades, is focused on reshaping customer journeys and delivering measurable CX outcomes.

Cisco highlighted the role of partners in driving innovation in customer experience. Shannon Leininger, Vice President of Global Partner Sales at Cisco, said the combination of Cisco’s AI-powered Webex Contact Center with HCLTech’s AI and GenAI expertise enables enterprises to deliver more intelligent and personalised engagement, setting a new benchmark for modern contact centre operations.

HCLTech and Cisco have worked together for over 30 years across engineering, IT and customer experience architectures, supporting clients in more than 60 countries. The latest update to Fluid Contact Center signals a renewed push to help enterprises accelerate their shift to AI-enabled, cloud-first customer engagement models.