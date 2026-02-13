Intellect makes Purple Fabric available as “Enterprise AI on Tap” to democratise judgement-centric AI

Intellect Design Arena has announced that its judgement-centric, full-stack Open Business Impact AI platform, Purple Fabric, is now available as Enterprise AI on Tap on a monthly subscription of ₹99,500. The move is aimed at making governance-ready, decision-grade AI accessible to a far broader set of enterprises without the burden of large upfront infrastructure investments.

Available to up to 50 users on a single subscription, Purple Fabric is positioned as reliability-first institutional AI infrastructure, designed to support accountable decision-making rather than experimental automation. Conceptualised and engineered in India since 2016 under Intellect’s Enterprise AI Research Programme, the platform reflects a strategic push to position India as a creator of trustworthy enterprise AI, not merely a consumer of global platforms.

According to Intellect, Purple Fabric addresses a core enterprise challenge: while AI capability is widely available, reliability, governance and auditability remain the biggest barriers to production adoption. Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Intellect Design Arena and Chief Architect of Purple Fabric, said enterprises are now moving beyond experimentation and require AI systems that can be trusted with real decisions. He added that Purple Fabric has been engineered as certified, governance-ready infrastructure where transparency, auditability and reliability are embedded by design, enabling confident deployment across finance, healthcare, governance and other mission-critical domains.

The platform introduces a judgement-centric architecture built around deterministic enterprise knowledge governance, context-bound reasoning and measurable reliability thresholds. This allows organisations to move AI from an assistive tool to accountable institutional infrastructure, particularly in regulated and high-consequence environments such as compliance, procurement, finance and governance.

By offering the platform at a fixed monthly price, Intellect is challenging the dominance of high-cost global enterprise AI platforms that often restrict advanced AI adoption to a narrow tier of organisations. At less than the monthly cost of a senior IT specialist, enterprises gain access to a full-stack AI reliability framework that would traditionally require large internal teams and bespoke integration programmes.

Purple Fabric is delivered through four integrated technology stacks: Enterprise Knowledge Garden Designer, Digital Expert Designer, LLM Benchmarking and Optimisation, and Certified Enterprise Governance. At its core is the Enterprise Knowledge Garden, which ensures organisations retain full ownership of institutional knowledge through curated, deterministic knowledge frameworks rather than uncontrolled probabilistic data pools.

The platform integrates with Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, enterprise databases and national digital infrastructure, and includes WhatsApp enterprise integration and connector kits. It is backed by ISO/IEC 42001 certification for AI management systems, with security aligned to RBI, UK, US, Canadian and EU AI policy frameworks.

Intellect said Purple Fabric is designed for use across financial institutions, insurers, corporate enterprises, mid-sized IT services firms, government and regulatory bodies, academic institutions, and legal and audit firms—sectors where trust, governance and consequence are central to success.

Enterprise adoption is supported through the Purple Fabric Academy, which provides structured training, certification and guided rollout programmes to help organisations move from AI experimentation to disciplined, institution-grade deployment. The announcement was made in New Delhi on 13 February, ahead of Intellect’s participation in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.