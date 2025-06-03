Express Computer

HCLTech and UiPath partner to accelerate agentic automation for global enterprises

HCLTech announced a strategic partnership to accelerate agentic automation for UiPath customers globally. The partnership will drive large-scale transformation for enterprises across industries, enabling more intelligent and self-sufficient business process operations that require minimal human intervention.

HCLTech will leverage its AI expertise to deploy the UiPath Platform™, enabling autonomous operations in finance, supply chain, procurement, customer service, marketing, and human resources. HCLTech will support this partnership with pre-configured AI agents and controls to ensure seamless deployment and scalability. The partnership aims to enhance business agility, optimise workforce efficiency, and deliver faster returns on business process automation investments for global enterprises.

HCLTech will also establish an AI Lab with UiPath in India to develop Industry Focused Repeatable Solutions (IFRS) and MVPs for the full automation lifecycle, from strategy to implementation and continuous optimisation. HCLTech will leverage its global delivery model to support UiPath customers in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

“As we shift towards a new era with Agentic AI, agentic automation will be critical to provide businesses with the speed and agility to transform operations and unlock new business potential. Partnering with HCLTech allows UiPath to extend the power of its AI-powered automation to enterprises globally, accelerating intelligent transformation at scale. With HCLTech’s deep expertise in AI, automation, and industry solutions, UiPath customers will benefit from best-in-class implementation and business impact,” said Ashim Gupta, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, UiPath.

“By co-creating next-gen AI-powered solutions with UiPath, HCLTech is setting new benchmarks for agentic autonomous operations that unlock unprecedented efficiency, agility, and innovation for enterprises. Our proven expertise in hyperautomation, A, and cloud-first architectures helps us provide industry-specific and advanced automation solutions at scale,” said Raghu Kidambi, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, Digital Process Operations, HCLTech. 

