Snowflake acquires crunchy data to bring enterprise ready postgres offering to the AI data cloud

Snowflake announced at its annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025, its intent to acquire Crunchy Data, a leading provider of trusted open source Postgres technology and products. This acquisition will bring Snowflake Postgres, the AI-ready, enterprise-grade, and developer-friendly PostgreSQL database, to the AI Data Cloud, enabling developers with the full power of Postgres while providing the uncompromising governance, security, and operational standards essential for building and running mission-critical AI applications.

Organisations across industries increasingly require an enterprise-grade and secure Postgres solution with full Postgres compatibility for their production apps. Snowflake Postgres will bring Crunchy Data’s proven track record of enterprise readiness within FedRAMP-compliant environments directly into Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.

PostgreSQL continues to dominate as the most popular database amongst developers, with 49% of all developers reporting they use it. Snowflake Postgres significantly simplifies how developers build, deploy, and scale production-ready AI agents and apps. It leverages Crunchy Data’s technology, which has been engineered not just for quick experimentation, but for the entire lifecycle of building, deploying, and operating the most important enterprise workloads. Crunchy Data’s out-of-the-box access to essential performance metrics, built-in robust scaling capabilities, and powerful interface help developers build amasing apps fast.

With Snowflake Postgres, customers and partners such as Blue Yonder and LandingAI, who currently leverage PostgreSQL to power their applications’ operational data, can ship faster, operate more efficiently and gain a competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving shift towards AI agents.

“Our vision is to deliver the world’s most trusted and comprehensive data and AI platform to our customers. Today’s announcement of our proposed acquisition of Crunchy Data represents another reason why Snowflake is the ultimate destination for all enterprise data and AI needs,” said Vivek Raghunathan, SVP of Engineering at Snowflake. “We’re tackling a massive $350 billion market opportunity and a real need for our customers to bring Postgres to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.”

“We built Crunchy Data with the vision to become a Postgres solution of choice for leading enterprise organisations. Our deep-rooted commitment to stringent security and comprehensive compliance has made us the trusted Postgres partner for organisations across regulated industries, including federal agencies, Fortune 500 financial institutions and high-scale SaaS companies,” said Paul Laurence, Co-Founder at Crunchy Data. “We’re excited to join forces with Snowflake to provide their customers who already rely on Postgres the ability to run mission-critical regulated workloads with increased confidence and security on the Snowflake platform.”

With the closing of this acquisition, Snowflake will make a strong commitment to the Postgres community as well as support existing Crunchy Data customers, while integrating Crunchy Data’s capabilities into Snowflake Postgres. Snowflake Postgres represents a further advancement in Snowflake’s journey to support transactional data that began with Unistore, which unifies transactional and analytical data within a single database in Snowflake. Snowflake Postgres complements Unistore by providing companies with an enterprise-ready solution for transactional applications that require PostgreSQL compatibility.

Snowflake Postgres will be available soon in private preview.

Comments on the News:

“Snowflake’s platform serves as the foundation for Blue Yonder’s vast amount of supply chain data. Bringing PostgreSQL technology into the Snowflake ecosystem is an opportunity for our development teams to accelerate and simplify benefits for our customers,” said Chris Burchett, Senior Vice President, Generative AI, Blue Yonder.

“Access to a PostgreSQL database directly within Snowflake has the potential to be incredibly impactful for our team and our customers, as it would allow us to securely deploy our Snowflake Native App, LandingLens, into our customers’ account. This integration is a key building block in making it simpler to build, deploy, and run AI applications directly on the Snowflake platform,” said Dan Maloney, CEO, LandingAI.

Closing of the acquisition is subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

